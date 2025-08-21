Two Maple Leafs prospects named on Top 100 list

The Toronto Maple Leafs have not been known for their prospect pool since the days where we were watching Mitch Marner lead the London Knights to a Memorial Cup, William Nylander develop his game down in the AHL, and Auston Matthews look like something special right after he was drafted. But, on a recent Top 100 list, they did get some representation.

Elite Prospects recently put out their Top 100 list of NHL-affiliated prospects and the Maple Leafs actually had two of their own players named.

The first prospect ranked is not really a surprise. The 20-year-old winger Easton Cowan was ranked right in the middle of the list at No. 50 with higher grades in passing and hockey sense than anywhere else.

"Easton Cowan doesn’t have anything left to prove in the OHL, having won everything with the London Knights and pushed the limits of his game," said the article. "The best parts of it are his motor, physical skills, and playmaking mind, particularly dominant creating off half wall and down low. Some bad habits, like overshooting, crept up in his play over the past season, but we expect that his brightest elements will shine in the professional game. He could become a top-nine forward for the Leafs with a knack for drawing penalties."

Next, it's the other recent first-rounder for the Maple Leafs. Oshawa Generals defenseman Ben Danford and the Leafs' 2024 first-round selection earned the No. 91 spot on the Top 100 list with a high grade in physicality.

"Ben Danford produced even fewer points this season, and his drop was even more pronounced in the playoffs. But points are not the right way to evaluate this defenceman," the ranking stateed. "He’s a stopping and breakout machine, denying every rush, engaging opponents, winning back pucks, and firing them to open teammates. While he's not a true creator offensively, he facilitates enough with his activation and passing that it's hard to believe he didn't score more. Smooth, physical, and smart, he should establish himself as a No. 4 or 5 shutdown NHLer."

The Maple Leafs were one of four teams with just two prospects on the list -- the Devils, Senators, and Oilers were the others -- and a total of six teams had just one on the ranking. But at the very bottom among the teams overall were the Tampa Bay Lightning with absolutely zero prospects in their system to be even worth a Top 100 spot, according to Elite Prospects.

It is going to be an interesting season for both of these players. Cowan is turning pro and should try and scratch and claw his way to the Maple Leafs roster, but the more likely outcome will be the Memorial Cup champion starting his career with the AHL Toronto Marlies.

For Danford, he's heading into his final junior year and while he isn't known for his game showing up on the stat sheet, he could have more offensive responsibility for the Gens. But beyond the OHL, Danford will be one of the frontrunners to make Team Canada's blue line for the World Juniors, especially if players like Sam Dickinson, Zayne Parekh, and Matthew Schaefer are with their NHL clubs.