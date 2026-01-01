Troy Stecher wants one specific thing from Leafs fans

Ever since the Toronto Maple Leafs claimed journeyman defenseman Troy Stecher off of waivers, the vibes have been slightly different and slightly better.

The outwardly happy-go-lucky blueliner has been a joy to watch and for a whole lot of the time, one of the best defensemen on the roster as the Leafs have slightly rejuvenated their season from being an absolute tirefire to being a mediocre team that might still finish out of the playoffs.

But with this surge up to the next level, Stecher wants something from Leafs fans. He wants them to get loud.

"People don't realize how much that plays a factor for our team," Stecher said about the team generating some more noise at Scotiabank Arena. "The louder they are, the better. This is my 10th year in the NHL and I always loved coming here and Montreal to play, the two centres of the hockey world."

While the jokes write themselves and the suits in the lower bowl are still existing and bringing the noise level down by a whole lot, the product on the ice has been ever so slightly better that for those that still want the team to make the playoffs and keep the status quo, should certainly be loud at Front and Bay.

There is certainly an opportunity to increase the decibels at Scotiabank Arena in the coming weeks, if only the team would play some solid hockey along with some wins.

If the Leafs keep on playing games like they did against the Devils earlier this week -- a powerful shutout while leaning on some powerful wingers like Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann to do a little bit of everything -- the arena should get plenty loud for Stecher.