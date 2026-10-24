Troy Stecher may be the Maple Leafs' best waiver pickup in the last decade

The Toronto Maple Leafs are riding a three-game winning streak after beating the New York Rangers 5-4, thanks to a buzzer beater goal from Troy Stecher.

STECH SNIPE CALLS GAME!!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/D9ZMmqfCw4 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 23, 2026

It was a goal that capped off a great last for games for Stecher, who has really stepped up in the absence of Chris Tanev and when Jake McCabe left the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. For Stecher, it is a bit of a crazy journey to get to the Maple Leafs' organization, where he has embraced being a Maple Leaf and done very well. That journey is going to be highlighted by him being one of the best wavier claims for the club in the last 26 years.

Stecher is in a league of his own

If we take a trip down memory lane, over the last 26 seasons, the Maple Leafs have had a few notable waiver claims. They claimed Travis Green in 2007 for what would have been his second stint with the team. They also claimed Wade Belak, who would go on to be a fan favourite, and then there is Stecher.

Of the three, Belak is most likely always going to be the most known. Again, he was a fan favourite, who was beloved even after he left the organization. As for Green, his first stint with the club was much better than his second. Nevertheless, he was a well-liked player. Stecher, however, may be the best in terms of what he brings on a nightly basis. Ironically enough, it was former Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving who claimed him back on Nov. 15th, 2025, and since then he has made an impact.

Troy Stecher:



“I love being a Maple Leaf” pic.twitter.com/ufv3pGoIKD — Leafs Papi (@LeafsPapi_) October 23, 2026

Right from the jump, he joined the team, embraced the city, and paired fairly well alongside Morgan Rielly. For a small amount of time, during training camp this season, it looked like he may be out of a job, but in typical Stecher fashion, he battled and earned a spot on the roster. Now, after his performance in the last few games, he may have solidified himself as one of the most dependable blue liners on the roster.

Stecher's journey to the Maple Leafs

There are some players that fans develop a soft spot for, and Stecher is one of them. He has had to scratch and crawl his way to where he is today, and it's all because he has the determination and belief in himself.

His career started with the Vancouver Canucks all the way back in 2016. Despite making his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators, he scored his first NHL point against the Maple Leafs in a game that was remembered for the line brawl between Matt Martin, himself, and Ryan Miller.

After spending parts of four seasons with the Canucks, he hit the open market and signed with the Detroit Red Wings. He would play most of the two seasons with the Red Wings before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 2022.

After that, he began to bounce around the NHL. He signed with the Arizona Coyotes in the summer of 2022. Later that season, in 2023, he was dealt to the Calgary Flames, where he played under the aforementioned Brad Treliving. After the season ended, he signed back with the Coyotes and was traded by Arizona again, this time to the Edmonton Oilers in 2024. Which would be his last spot before he was placed on waivers and picked up by Toronto in 2025 and has become a valued member of a defence core that needed a jolt when he joined the team.

the Leafs bench celly to the Stecher goal pic.twitter.com/8M9DNww1ar — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 23, 2026

The best thing about Stecher isn't his play on the ice; it's just how loved he is. Whether it be the coaching staff, management, the fan base or even his teammates, he is well respected and always is in a good mood. Even if they were on a three-game losing streak, he doesn't let it show. Fans, especially love that and a big reason as to why he has that attitude is because he had to battle; he didn't know when his last day in the NHL was going to be. And now, thanks to hard work and dedication, he doesn't need to worry about that every day; he is a huge piece to the Maple Leafs' back end.