Troy Stecher appears set to remain with the Maple Leafs after all

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly closing in on an extension with defenceman Troy Stecher as per reports from TSN insider Elliotte Friedman. This news comes as previous reports suggested that he was going to be testing the open market as the two sides weren't close on contract talks. However, like Friedman often says, everything can change with just one phone call. And now, he's a Maple Leaf.

Stecher provides NHL level depth

Stecher, 32, is signing a two-year, one-way deal that carries an average annual value (AAV) of $1.35 million.

This is a heartwarming story for Stecher, considering he was a waiver pickup back in November 2025. What was once thought to be a depth add when the blue line was banged up now turned into what could be his last contract in the NHL.

Stecher played in 64 games last season; 58 of those came with the Maple Leafs. In that time, he scored three goals and 11 assists for 14 points, which all came as a member of Toronto.

As a right-handed-shooting defenceman, he will likely slot in on the third pairing. Similar to what he was last season. Of course, that role could be different depending on how many more moves that GM John Chayka is prepared to make on the blue line.

Obviously, this signing became a priority after the Maple Leafs dealt Brandon Carlo to the St. Louis Blues at the 2026 NHL Draft weekend. They also added Darren Raddysh, who would replace Carlo in the top four. Then Stecher can act as a depth blue liner who can move up and down within the lineup as the team needs.

Now that Stecher is signed, the focus can now turn to other pending unrestricted and restricted free agents. Like Emil Andrae, Nicholas Robertson or Jacob Quillan, who all are set to receive a qualifying offer from the Maple Leafs.