Leafs should target Mason Marchment reunion as Dallas shops former prospect

The Stars are actively listening to trade offers on Marchment as they attempt to clear salary cap space, making the 29-year-old winger available just one year before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

For Toronto, this represents a chance to reacquire exactly the type of player they have desperately needed — and one they never should have traded away in the first place.

The February 2020 trade that sent Marchment to Florida for Denis Malgin ranks among Kyle Dubas' worst personnel decisions. While Malgin never quite panned out with the Maple Leafs, Marchment morphed into a prototypical third-line winger, combining imposing physicality with some scoring punch.

Since leaving Toronto, the Uxbridge, Ontario native has developed into exactly what the Leafs have been missing in their bottom six. He recorded 22 goals and 25 assists for 47 points in just 62 games this past season, providing the perfect blend of size, skill, and snarl that playoff teams require.

At six-foot-five and 200 pounds, Marchment brings the physical presence that has been sorely lacking from Toronto's forward group. His ability to play up and down the lineup gives Craig Berube the versatility to deploy him in multiple situations, whether that is on the power play, penalty kill, or providing protection for skilled linemates.

The timing could not be better for both sides. Dallas needs to shed salary to re-sign restricted free agent Jason Robertson, while Toronto has the cap space and roster spots to accommodate Marchment's $4.5 million cap hit for one season.

More importantly, Marchment fits the profile of player the Leafs have been targeting under general manager Brad Treliving. He is big, he can score, and he plays with an edge that translates to playoff success. His 18 penalty minutes in 18 playoff games this spring show he is willing to get involved when things get physical.

The cost should not be prohibitive either. With just one year remaining on his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent, Marchment does not carry the long-term commitment that might scare off potential suitors. Dallas will likely accept a reasonable return rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency.

From a sentimental standpoint, bringing back a hometown product who helped the Toronto Marlies win the 2018 Calder Cup would resonate with the fanbase. Marchment is the son of longtime NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment, who also played for the Maple Leafs, adding another layer to the connection.

The analytics also support this move. Marchment's underlying numbers show a player who drives possession and creates scoring chances at both ends of the ice. His experience in high-pressure situations with both Florida and Dallas would bring valuable playoff know-how to a team that has struggled in elimination games.

For a Leafs team that needs to add grit without sacrificing skill, Marchment represents the perfect target. The question is whether Treliving will learn from his predecessor's mistake and bring back the player who should never have left in the first place.

Sometimes the best move is admitting you were wrong the first time.