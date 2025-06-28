Toronto Maple Leafs take playmaking center in 2nd round

The Toronto Maple Leafs made great use of their second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft by selecting Tinus Luc Koblar, a 17-year-old Norwegian centre.

Koblar stands at 6’3” and 190 pounds and is a left-shot. Elite Prospects describes Koblar as a “playmaker.”

Here’s a look at the full scouting report:

"Tinus Luc Koblar’s a big-bodied centre with a rather projectable mechanical base. He employs a deep, steady skating stride and can be deceivingly fast, which he used to generate value both in transition as a puck carrier and through an imposing forechecking presence."

That’s an interesting skill set the Maple Leafs could use. The Leafs currently have a sore lack of depth down the middle. Koblar adds to that depth by giving the team a big body that can be deployed in various situations.

Koblar was ranked #56 among European Skaters by NHL Central Scouting. That’s not a bad ranking, considering that The Hockey News had Koblar ranked #55.

The numbers don’t suggest Koblar will be an offensive force. He scored eight goals and 21 points in 43 games for the Swedish club Leksands IF J20. But bear in mind he’s only 17. That situation means there’s plenty of room for Koblar to grow and improve.

Overall Grade: B+

In a perfect world, the Toronto Maple Leafs would have gotten a centre who could slide into a top-six role as soon as next season. In the real world, Koblar looks like a potential 3C with some offensive upside.

Koblar adds to the Leafs’ depth down the middle, though his ETA could well be three or four years away. If Koblar can turn his strong skating and solid forechecking into strengths in the North American game, the Leafs could have themselves the sort of player Craig Berube can rely on in various situations.

The grade would be higher if Koblar had better numbers and was a bit older. But under the circumstances, this pick could turn into a potential steal for Toronto.