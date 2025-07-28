Toronto Maple Leafs should not make a big trade...yet

It's the middle of the summer and the Toronto Maple Leafs have yet to make a huge splash, so many people think it's happening soon, but I personally hope it doesn't take place...yet.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, on paper, got worse with the Mitch Marner departure but they've done a good job adding depth with his cap-space. Matias Maccelli, Nic Roy and Dakota Joshua are three players who should combine for more than 100 points, so theoretically the team could be improved, but I think we would all like a little more star-power up front.

Despite having Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares on the roster, it does feel like the Leafs could use one more top-six winger or centre, if they're going to be Stanley Cup contenders. This current roster shouldn't have any issues with making the playoffs, but if they want to beat the Florida Panthers in the playoffs, it does feel like they need another big name.

As easy as it may seem to trade Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf and Max Domi in order to create another $8 million in cap-space, it's harder than it looks, especially right now. Most teams have solidified their roster and don't have a ton of cap-space to work with. The Leafs currently have $2.9M in cap-space, so if they were to trade one, or multiple of Jarnkrok/Kampf/Domi, they could get a meaningful player, but I don't think they should do so, yet.

The 2026 UFA class is unbelievable, so securing cap-space is more important than ever. As of right now, the Leafs have $24M in cap-space next summer, but still have thier core in-tact. The only player who they may be worried about leaving is Anthony Stolarz, but hopefully even if he leaves, Joseph Woll can fill his void. In a perfect world, you'd like both, but worst case, the Leafs arguably still have a number-one goalie under contract.

Leafs should wait until midseason to make big trade

So with all of that cap-space lined up for summer, 2026, the Leafs should hold out on trading anyone right now, until the NHL Trade Deadline. With the UFA class being so top-heavy, there is a chance that some of these players become available at the deadline this year, so the Leafs could use that cap-space midseason.

For example, four names to keep an eye out for are Kirill Kaprizov, Jack Eichel, Jason Robertson and Kyle Connor. Obviously Connor McDavid is the biggest fish in the 2026 UFA class, but that's unrealistic, while those four names could become available if their respective teams fall out of the playoffs.

Instead of spending close to the cap, that $2.9M in cap-space that Toronto currently has could be the difference in acquiring a player such as one of those four at the deadline. It's obviously less likely that those teams would trade those players, but if they think they're going to test free agency, they may be willing to trade them for an asset.

It may seem like a crazy thought, but cap-space is the Leafs biggest friend right now so they should not jump on the gun on a mid-level top-six forward but should hold out until the NHL Trade Deadline and pounce then.