Why Maple Leafs need to sign Brad Marchand this offseason

With Mitch Marner reportedly looking to test free agency and possibly on his way out according to TSN's Darren Dreger, the Toronto Maple Leafs will need to find ways to replace his offensive production. With no big-name free agents available and few remaining assets or draft picks, Toronto will probably need to fill that void with two or three strategic signings. One of them should be Brad Marchand.

Marchand hasn’t been a point-per-game player in recent seasons — this year, he totaled 51 points in 71 games split between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers. But what Marchand does bring is leadership and proven playoff performance — qualities the Leafs could use more of in big games.

Look no further than his double-overtime winner in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers — his second goal of the night. Talk about a guy who steps up when it matters most. Marchand ranks fourth among active NHL players in all-time playoff points, trailing only Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Nikita Kucherov. He also ranks 29th in NHL history.

Beyond the numbers, he brings invaluable leadership — something he developed under veterans like Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara during his time in Boston. He exudes a calm, composed presence in big games — something the Toronto Maple Leafs have often lacked in do-or-die situations. There's a strong case to be made that his off-ice leadership could be just as impactful as his on-ice contributions

Ultimately, it will come down to money, term, and where Marchand wants to play. Florida likely won’t have enough cap space to re-sign him, with key free agents like Aaron Ekblad and Sam Bennett also needing new contracts. Given his production this postseason, he may be due for a raise on his current $6.125 million AAV. Despite that, the Maple Leafs should still make an effort to sign him to a short-term deal.

While Marchand just turned 37 and likely has only a few seasons left, his playoff pedigree and leadership could make him a worthwhile addition for the Maple Leafs.