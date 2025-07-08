These Maple Leafs have prime opportunities with Marner's departure

A Chance for Rielly to Rebound

Defenseman Morgan Rielly's play and production dipped last season. He accrued 41 points after netting 58 during the 2023-2024 season.

After inconsistent play over the first half of the year with a variety of defense partners, Rielly's play steadied after the acquisition and partnership with Carlo. Then, came playoff struggles, especially during the latter half of the second-round loss to the Panthers.

Rielly's average time-on-ice decreased by over two minutes from the previous year. Much of that diminished ice time was the result of losing his spot on the Leafs' top power-play unit, as the team went with a five-forward group for most of the season.

With Marner leaving, the Maple Leafs' most likely option to replace him on the power play is Rielly. His return to the team's top unit offers a chance for his production to go back to previous levels.

Limited free agency and trade options, thanks to their dearth of prospect capital, require the Toronto Maple Leafs to look internally to help alleviate the pain of losing an all-star, hundred-point winger. Now, it's up to those players to take advantage of the opportunity.