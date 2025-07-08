These Maple Leafs have prime opportunities with Marner's departure

Robertson Could Earn Increased Role

Winger Robertson has struggled to find his role with the Leafs. Injuries stalled his development over his first three seasons in Toronto. Then, due to the Maple Leafs' depth up front, he was miscast in a bottom-six role.

Despite being ill-suited for the hard forechecking, physical job of a third or fourth-line player, Robertson scored 14 goals in 56 games during the 2023-2024 season and followed that up with 15 goals in 69 games last year.

Most of that production (26 goals) came at even strength and with limited time-on-ice (11:23 in 2023-2024 and 12:00 in 2024-2025). If they haven't already, Treliving and Berube must dangle the carrot of increased ice time and a job on the Leafs' top two lines for Robertson.

The Maple Leafs training camp and preseason should see an open competition between Robertson and Maccelli for the coveted top-six job vacated by Marner. Robertson must do his part and demonstrate to Berube and Treliving that he can be trusted and relied upon defensively. If so, the Leafs have a player that could easily surpass twenty goals with an increased role.

Cowan is the Leafs' Wild Card

After last season's trade of Fraser Minten, Easton Cowan is the Maple Leafs' most prized prospect. Cowan has done all there is to do in junior hockey, capping off his junior career by being named MVP of the Memorial Cup for the London Knights.

He has impressed during his last two training camps with the Leafs. Now, the next step for Cowan is to add strength and muscle to show he can handle the larger bodies and pace of NHL players.

Cowan's dominance in junior hockey and respectable showing during the Leafs' camps have the team's fans and management excited about his potential. A dominant training camp and preseason is necessary for Cowan to start the season with the Maple Leafs.

He likely requires a minimum half-season with the Toronto Marlies to acclimate to the rigors of a professional schedule and the increased competition. As the Leafs' best trade chip, he might not get the chance to prosper, but with Marner gone, the opportunity is there for him to force his way onto the roster.