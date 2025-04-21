Pros and cons from Game 1 of Leafs' first round vs. Senators

Cons

The Leafs did not have much go wrong in game one, but there were a few things that could use improvement moving forward. Here is a look at the cons from the Leafs game one.

Shots Allowed

The Leafs were outshot 13-5 in the first period and 12-6 in the third period. Luckily for the Leafs, Stolarz stood tall and only allowed in two goals. Despite the outcome of game one, it will be hard for the Leafs to win the series if they're outshot in every game. As the old saying goes, if you play with fire, you'll get burned.

Giveaways

Although the number of giveaways was fairly even, with the Senators having 17 and the Leafs having 16, the Leafs need to limit the number of giveaways. The worst giveaway of the game for the Leafs came in the second period, resulting in a breakaway for Brady Tkachuk, but luckily Stolarz made the save. Otherwise, it would have been a 2-2 tied hockey game and could have shifted the momentum in the Senators favour.

Retaliation Penalties

The Leafs were involved in a few scrums after the whistle in game one. The Senators were frustrated and doing whatever they could to stir things up. The Leafs will need to avoid as many of these scrums as possible to avoid any retaliation penalties that may come as a result. They can't allow the Senators players to bait them into taking any unnecessary penalties. One of the scrums in game one resulted in many penalties going to both teams and ended up having each team playing four-on-four. It might not work in the Leafs favour next time.