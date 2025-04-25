Leafs take commanding 3-0 series lead over Senators

Defenseman Simon Benoit was the unlikely hero, scoring the overtime winner for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their Game 3 victory over the Ottawa Senators. The win gives Toronto a commanding 3-0 first-round series lead over their provincial counterparts.

1:19 into the first extra session, Benoit's shot from the point eluded Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark to give the Leafs their second consecutive 3-2 overtime win in the Battle of Ontario. It was the second game in a row that Benoit played an integral role in the game-winning goal. He drew the primary assist on Max Domi's Game 2 winner.

Auston Matthews won an offensive zone faceoff to set up the Game 3 winning goal. After winning the draw, he and Matthew Knies went to the front of the Ottawa net to help block Ullmark's view of Benoit's shot.

The win puts Toronto in position to win the first-round playoff series on Saturday when the Atlantic Division rivals will be back at it for Game 4 in Ottawa.

The Toronto Maple Leafs take commanding 3-0 series lead over the Ottawa Senators

As expected, the Senators were inspired by an amped-up home crowd, with fewer Maple Leafs fans able to grab tickets for the first game in Ottawa.

The Senators had an early 16-3 edge in shot attempts, outshooting the Leafs 5-1 during the opening half of the first period. Toronto kept its composure, with few breakdowns, and goaltender Anthony Stolarz made a key save on a Tim Stutzle shot from slot.

After a scoreless first period, Ottawa opened the scoring on the power play. An unnecessary, offensive zone tripping penalty to William Nylander gave the Senators a 5-on-3 advantage 45 seconds into the second period.

Claude Giroux scored to make it 1-0 for the Sens. The Leafs tied the score later in the period after Ottawa's Drake Batherson took a high-sticking penalty.

Knies scored his second goal of the series to tie it at one when his cross-crease pass attempt went in off a Senators defenseman. Nylander and Mitch Marner drew assists on the play. It was the Maple Leafs fifth power play goal of the series.

The Leafs broke the deadlock early in the third period on a gorgeous pass from Marner. The Maple Leafs top line had extended pressure in the Senators' end. Morgan Rielly rimmed the puck around the boards from the left point to a waiting Marner behind the Sens' net.

Marner then made a one-touch, between-the-legs pass to a waiting Matthews in front. Matthews' quick one-timer gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead, only thirty-two seconds into the final frame.

The Leafs held Ottawa without a third period shot until 8:38 remained in the game. That's when Brady Tkachuk scored on the Senators first shot of the period. It was the second consecutive game that the Leafs held the Sens without a shot on net until late in the final period, only to see Ottawa tie it with their first shot on net.

The goal gave life to the Senators' fans, but the Maple Leafs once again wasted no time in ending the drama, after Benoit scored the winner early in the extra session.

Other Game 3 Observations

Head coach Craig Berube continues to push all the right buttons behind the Leafs bench. Berube decided to insert Max Pacioretty into the lineup in the place of Nick Robertson.

The combination of Pacioretty, Domi, and Bobby McMann was the Leafs best line for much of the night. Pacioretty and McMann hit everything in sight. McMann registered a career high of 9 hits early in the third period.

That third line, plus the fourth line of Scott Laughton, Steven Lorentz, and Calle Jarnkrok, had many shifts with offensive-zone possession, cycling the puck, and wearing down the Senators' defense. The third and fourth lines have not scored often, but they are winning their time on the ice.

Stolarz continues to stand tall in the Leafs net. One of his most important saves came late in the third after the Sens had tied the game 2-2. He made a right pad save on Batherson on a high-danger scoring chance. He has outplayed Ullmark in every game thus far.

Finally, the Maple Leafs are getting production from their key offensive players. They have dominated to this point in the series, especially on the power play.

Rielly, Tavares, and Knies each have two goals. Matthews has 5 points while Nylander has 4. Marner leads the team with 6 points on the strength of two multi-point games.

All of it together has put the Toronto Maple Leafs in position for their first sweep of a Stanley Cup playoff series since the early 2000s, against these same Ottawa Senators.