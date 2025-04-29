3 things to look for in Leafs-Senators Game 5

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to close out their opening-round series with the Ottawa Senators for the second game in a row. The Senators managed to stay alive in Game 4, pulling out a dramatic 4-3 win in overtime.

Eyes on Game 5 pic.twitter.com/KrJ4Sd9v0e — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 28, 2025

The drama reached a crescendo on Saturday night as it marked the third straight game both clubs went into extra time territory.

On Tuesday night, both clubs will be playing for their seasons. The Senators will be looking to fight another day, while the Leafs will be looking to exorcise the first-round demons and put the series to rest.

So, let’s take a look at three things ahead of Tuesday night’s Game 5 clash between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators.

3 things to look for in Toronto Maple Leafs-Ottawa Senators Game 5 clash

Will Anonthy Stolarz bounce back?

While Anthony Stolarz hardly had a bad game on Saturday night, it was his first loss of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs. But there might be reason to believe the playoff pressure could have gotten to him, potentially requiring the Leafs’ netminder to get a break.

That break, ideally, would come in the form of the Leafs closing out the series and awaiting the winner of the Lightning-Panthers series. So, it will be interesting to see how well Stolarz bounces back in Game 5. Stolarz will hopefully have a solid game, carrying the Leafs through what figures to be another close game.

Core Four must step up

The Toronto Maple Leafs hope to get a big game from John Tavares, as they look to move in for the kill on Tuesday night. | Claus Andersen/GettyImages

The Core Four have been money in the bank all series long. However, they didn’t quite step up in Game 4. That needs to change in Game 5. The Core Four needs to lead the way as they look to put the series away.

A strong game from Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews will go a long way toward ending the series. But William Nylander must also step and score. He’s been dangerous all series but hasn’t found the back of the net quite as much as we hoped he would.

Here's a look at the Leafs' lines at practice on Monday:

Lines at Leafs practice



Knies - Kampf* - Marner

Holmberg - Tavares - Nylander

Lorentz - Laughton - Jarnkrok

McMann - Domi - Pacioretty

Robertson



McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Ekman-Larsson - Benoit

Mermis - Myers

Hakanpaa



Stolarz



*Rest day for Matthews @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 28, 2025

It seems that Craig Berube has moved up the Laughton line to third. Keep an eye on this line as it could play a pivotal role in deciding the game.

The Senators could pull out the shenanigans again

The Senators know they can’t compete with the Leafs on talent and skill alone. The Toronto Maple Leafs are far too talented for the Sens to go toe-to-toe. So, expected Brady Tkachuk, Ridly Greig, among others, to pull their shenanigans, hoping to get the Leafs to lose their cool.

That could be Ottawa’s downfall as the Sens could find themselves in penalty trouble, opening the door for the Leafs' power play to seal the deal.

But if the Leafs fall prey to the Senators’ game, it could spell disaster in Game 5. That’s why now, more than ever, the Leafs need to keep their cool, play to their strengths, and punch their ticket to the second round.