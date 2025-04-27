Leafs' fourth line has been Craig Berube's X factor

Saturday night's fourth game of the Battle of Ontario was sent to overtime for the third consecutive time in the series. In Game 2 and 3, the Toronto Maple Leafs came out on top with overtime winners from Max Domi and Simon Benoit, but in Game 4, Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson played the overtime hero to force a Game 5 and send the series back to Toronto.

Although Toronto dropped Game 5, there are some positive notes to discuss. For the first time in this series, the shots were in the Leafs' favor 34-21. This team had their chances in Game 4, especially when Drake Batherson put Toronto on the power play in overtime when he received a double minor for high-sticking Chris Tanev. Not having John Tavares on that man advantage definitely didn't help, but Toronto generated quality chances like Auston Matthews's shot that hit the post in close and Oliver Ekman-Larsson's point shot that just barely caught Linus Ullmark's shoulder.

Toronto currently has the third-best power play in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and it's been a pivotal factor in their success in this series. Even though Toronto's power play came into Game 4 red-hot, Ottawa was able to shut it down for once. Toronto ended Game 4, going 0-for-4 on the man advantage, something they will want to clean up for Game 5.

All of that star-studded help was necessary for Toronto to win the first three games and have the fourth be so close. But, what deserves some credit is the Leafs' fourth line of Scott Laughton, Steven Lorentz, and Calle Jarnkrok.

Toronto's Fourth Line Provides Some Much Needed Depth

An aspect of Toronto's game that doesn't look to fade anytime soon is how effective their fourth line has been since it has been pieced together by head coach Craig Berube. After a rough first 15 games in a Leafs uniform, Scott Laughton has found his place in this lineup, showing why critics should've given him some time to adjust to his new team.

The fourth line of Steven Lorentz, Scott Laughton, and Calle Jarnkrok has been one of Berube's favorites. According to NaturalStatTrick.com , Berube has rolled out his fourth line, the second most of any line this playoffs at 5-on-5, only behind the Matthews line. Berube's trust in his fourth line has been prominent all series long as he's not afraid to throw it out there in any position, even against Ottawa's first line, and Berube should continue to deploy that unit the way he has been for the rest of the series.

Excluding lines that haven't played together for all four games of the series, Toronto's fourth line has generated a team-best shot attempt share of 49.23. The Laughton line has been relentless against the boards all series long and has had great cycle play that has kept their minutes mostly in Ottawa's zone, which is all you can ask for from your fourth line if you're Berube.

Heading into Game 3 and 4, Senators head coach Travis Green was looking forward to having last change for the first time in the series, but it hasn't mattered for Berube and his fourth line as they have owned their minutes respectively so far this series.

As the series heads back to Toronto for Game 5, don't expect Berube to shy away from using his fourth line, because why would he?