Leafs are losing shot battle to Senators. Should we be concerned?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fought their way into a 2-0 series lead against the Ottawa Senators in their opening-round Stanley Cup Playoff clash, securing victories in both games at Scotiabank Arena. Following a decisive 6-2 win in Game 1, the Leafs battled back for an intense 3-2 overtime victory in Game 2, sealed by a Max Domi goal. It’s a promising start, marking the first time Toronto has held a 2-0 playoff series advantage since their 2002 series against the New York Islanders.

However, a glance beyond the final scores reveals a compelling narrative: the Senators have dictated the play in terms of shot volume. Across the first two games, Ottawa has significantly outshot Toronto, directing 61 pucks towards the Leafs’ net compared to the 45 shots Toronto has registered on the Senators’ goal (stats from: NHL.com). Despite this disparity on the shot clock, the Maple Leafs have found the winning formula.

Central to Toronto’s ability to win while being outshot has been the exceptional performance of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Tasked with handling the heavier workload, Stolarz has been a strong presence between the pipes, turning aside 57 of the 61 shots faced. This translates to a stellar .934 save percentage through the first two games of the series (stats from: NHL.com). on the other hand, Senators netminder Linus Ullmark has struggled, allowing nine goals on the 45 shots he’s faced, equating to an .800 save percentage. The goaltending battle has tilted heavily in Toronto’s favor.

Stolarz’s contributions extend beyond mere quantity; he has delivered high-quality, game-altering saves when his team needed them most. In Game 1, he thwarted a Brady Tkachuk breakaway early in the second period, preventing the Senators from gaining momentum. Game 2 saw him make a crucial stop on Tim Stutzle during an Ottawa power play, keeping the game tight. Head Coach Craig Berube emphasized the significance of these moments after Game 1.

“Timely saves are huge, we all know that — especially in the playoffs, they go a long way,” said Berube. “And I thought he made some timely saves that were really important, to keep it where it was at and to keep the momentum going. He was huge in that department, for sure."

John Tavares, echoed that praise after the Game 1 victory. “He made some key saves at some real key times today, I thought,” said Tavares. “It just speaks to the competitor he is, the type of goalie he is — he’s really starting to prove himself as an elite netminder."

The intensity of the Battle of Ontario has been very real, with physicality and post-whistle scrums becoming commonplace, particularly in a Game 1 that saw numerous penalties. Stolarz has remained focused amidst the pressure and occasional chaos, providing a steadying influence as the Leafs embrace a more resilient, defence-first style required for playoff success.

Winning When It Matters

While Ottawa has controlled the shot count, Toronto has excelled in critical areas. Their ability to weather the storm defensively and then strike at key moments like the power play, has been key. Special teams, in particular, have been a significant advantage. The Leafs’ power play clicked three times in Game 1 and added another crucial goal from veteran John Tavares in Game 2. Their penalty kill has also been effective in limiting the damage from Ottawa’s opportunities, allowing one power play goal through 5 opportunities.

The Leafs have demonstrated a commitment to defensive structure, blocking shots and limiting high-danger chances despite the overall shot differential. Furthermore, they have capitalized on the opportunities they do generate. The offensive contributions from their star players, combined with timely goals and outstanding goaltending, have created a recipe for success even when facing a higher volume of shots.

As the series shifts to the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa for Game 3, the Senators are under pressure to find answers. For the Maple Leafs, the objective is clear: maintain their defensive resolve, continue executing on special teams, and have Stolarz continue to play at an elite level to keep shutting the door, proving that sometimes, it’s not about how many shots you take, but about making the shots you have count. Headed into Game 3 tonight, the Leafs need to make their mark on the Canadian Tire Centre and show that they can win at home and away.