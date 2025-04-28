3 biggest disappointments for Leafs in playoffs so far

Bobby McMann

As one of the breakout players for the Leafs during the 2024-25 regular season, Bobby McMann had taken his game to another level this year while get some valuable playing time in the middle-six. After recording 15 goals and 24 points during his rookie season in 2023-24, McMann set career highs in goals (20), assists (14), and points (34) this season while playing a more prominent role in the daily lineup. His relentless work ethic and tenacity in puck battles made him a vital complementary piece to any line that he was a part of. As a result, many expected his style would play well once the playoffs started.

However, McMann has been largely invisible so far during the Leafs’ first four games in the series. So far, he has only one assist to show for along with being a combined -2 while averaging 12 minutes of ice time per night. His grinding game had been still somewhat effective, with 17 hits and no giveaways to date, but he hasn’t been the difference maker to provide some much-needed secondary scoring. As a result, McMann will need to step up his game soon to help make the third line more of a threat for the opposition to be weary of.

Max Domi

Finally, we have Game 2 hero Max Domi falling into this category as well. That may come as a surprise to some since after all, didn’t he provide the Leafs with one of the biggest clutch moments of the season with his overtime winner against the Senators? Well, let’s just say that was his only shining moment this far in a rather underwhelming playoffs for the 30-year-old forward.

Other than his defining moment, Domi has struggled to provide much both offensively and defensively thus far in the playoffs. In four games, he has only that overtime goal to show for, along with just seven hits and seven shots on goal. On top of that, Domi has accumulated four penalty minutes, including a needless one off a face-off in Game 4 that ultimately led to a Senators power play goal shortly after. In addition, he has maintained just a 45 percent CF%, 36 percent expected goals rate and 35 percent scoring chances rate in 5-on-5 situations, tilting the play in favour of the opposition whenever he has taken the ice.

The Leafs will need more from Domi and his entire line going forward so that teams can’t just focus on just shutting down their top two lines. Otherwise, Toronto may start to find scoring much more harder to come by with the limited secondary scoring output, making the quest for the Cup that much more difficult.