Leafs lack of effort on full display in Game 5 loss

The Toronto Maple Leafs still have two chances to win their first round series against the Ottawa Senators.

If you would have told any Toronto Maple Leafs fan that before the series, they would have taken their chances, but it feels way worse when this team originally had four. When you're up 3-0, with home-ice advantage, there's no worse feeling than having to play another road game, but here we are.

Tuesday night's loss summed up the last nine years of this franchise perfectly. In the biggest moment, the Leafs' best players couldn't score and they got out-goalied when they needed it most. You could argue that Ottawa wanted this game more because they were facing elimination, but good teams don't allow their opponent to get back in the series like this, especially in the first round.

Auston Matthews is the Leafs' best player, but the most thrilling thing he did all night was hit the post once, then break his stick on the bench. Matthews only had three shots on net, was on the ice for all four Senators goals, but more importantly (to me) didn't give an A-plus effort. When Connor McDavid steps on the ice in a playoff series, even when he doesn't score, he gives more effort than anyone else, while Matthews on the other hand, looks like he thinks it's a charity game.

Matthews was non-existent in most of this game and wasn't once physical to show his effort that way. He had an opportunity to lay a huge hit in the second period, but instead, skipped over it, which could have been a huge momentum builder and wake-up call for the fans. Although I wished Scotiabank Arena was lounder on Tuesday night, I almost can't blame the fans for their lack of energy, because the team gave them nothing to cheer for.

Leafs are the same old Leafs

This game felt like a Tuesday night in January, as the lower bowl was empty with two minutes left, while the remaining fans booed. There's no other building in the NHL where the fanbase would treat their team like this, especially in the playoffs, but they've had enough. It's one thing to go almost 60 years without a championship, but it's another to lose with a lack of effort.

I know we have two games left for the series to shift and the players to change our minds, but it's been nine years of the same song-and-dance. Auston Matthews and William Nylander aren't going anywhere, which is almost unfortunate because I feel like I'd rather sign Mitch Marner and John Tavares in exchange of those players at this point.

Tavares and Marner at least showed some effort, while Nylander could have displayed the same game from the press box. The playoffs aren't easy and you need to fight for every puck battle and get comfortable with being uncomfortable, but this Leafs version folds when it matters, led by Matthews, which is just so unfortunate.

They have two games to change our minds and continue on a long playoff run, but you can't teach effort, so I don't see that changing any time soon. Even if Toronto finds a way to beat Ottawa, they won't have a chance against Tampa Bay or Florida if they play like the way they did last night.