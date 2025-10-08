Maple Leafs defenseman says he 'wouldn't want to be anywhere else'

We have heard all the tall tales of players not wanting to come to Toronto and play for the Maple Leafs because of the pressure, and all that jazz. But some players absolutely thrive in such a hockey-crazed market as Southern Ontario. Specifically, one of the newer additions to this team is more than enjoying his first several months as a part of it.

Brandon Carlo was acquired from the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline last season and almost immediately hit the ground running. With substantial expectations to go on a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the last kick at the can for the "Core Four", the 28-year-old defenseman got to see just how intense the Leafs' fan base can get. And while it didn't go their way and there was plenty of negativity about how it ended, Carlo still loves it.

After Wednesday morning's practice, in a media availability before the season-opening game, Carlo was able to fully express his pure joy playing for the Blue and White.

“ I think it’s great, I love being in a market where there’s so much passion,” he said. “I can’t imagine wanting to be in a different place where you wouldn’t want to win. I really appreciate the passion; it’s ingrained in everybody’s blood here. I see bumper stickers all the time. I see kids with jerseys at school and I absolutely love it. Wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

And Carlo got first-hand experience what it's like to be a Toronto sports fan in maybe the most joyous atmosphere possible, attending Game 2 of the ALDS where the hometown Toronto Blue Jays delivered a historic beatdown over the New York Yankees.

“Those moments, sporting events like that, being able to see it from the fan perspective kind of gives you a little bit of a different appreciation for when you’re involved in it as well. So I’ve really enjoyed being in the city,” he said.

Carlo will now turn his focus to opening a crucial season for the Leafs, as they face the Canadiens on Wednesday night. The Colorado Springs, CO native will be partnered up next to Morgan Rielly on Toronto's second defensive pair and will play a more than significant role if this team is to find any success for the next 82 games.