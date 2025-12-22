Toronto Maple Leafs are in hockey purgatory

Sportsnet's Elliote Friedman suggested that uncomfortable consequences could be ahead for the Toronto Maple Leafs if these struggles continue, but what changes can they really make?

All four of the Leafs most expensive players have no-move-clauses in their contracts, so how in the world is this team really going to make signficant change? Maybe John Tavares, William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly would be willing to waive their no-trade but if that gets out to the media and nothing happens, that could cause a ton of discomfort.

Despite having a successful season last year, the team was exploring a potential Mikko Rantanen for Mitch Marner trade but his no-move-clause got in the way. Marner didn't want to move to Carolina, which was his right, and as a result, the fanbase revolted. Rantanen would have been an unbelievable fit on this roster, so it's quite possible the same thing could happen if none of those four Leafs waive their clause.

Since the Leafs have zero control in trading their biggest assets, barely have any draft picks or prospects, it doesn't seem possible that drastic change can really happen, unless that big domino is firing the coach or GM. However, if MLSE decides to fire Brad Trelviing or Craig Berube, that won't solve the bigger issue, as the core desperately needs to change.

Leafs fans aren't selling out Scotiabank Arena anymore and they're sick of this roster, but those no-move-clauses make it so hard for change, but MLSE needs to somehow convince their core to waive their clause. If you're the Chicago Blackhawks, wouldn't you give up a first-round pick and more to have Connor Bedard and Auston Matthews as your first and second line centres?

That could quite litterally be the modern-day version of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin and could be the kickstart to get them out of their rebuild. Or if you're someone like the Utah Mammoth, wouldn't you push your chips into the middle of the table to find a true superstar for the squad with William Nylander?

The Leafs would be able to gain multiple first-round picks and prospects by trading Matthews and Nylander, so although it would be a shock to the roster and push the Leafs into a non-playoff team for another year or so, a rebuild is needed for this team.

If fans aren't showing up when you have Matthews, Nylander and Tavares, then you may as well rebuild and start over because this roster isn't cutting it anymore.