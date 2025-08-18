Toronto columnist says emotion, fan outrage drove Leafs' offseason 'scapegoating'

During a recent appearance on the "Ladies Talkin' Leafs" podcast with co-hosts Christine Dimoff and Sylvia Hargittay, veteran Toronto columnist Damien Cox criticized the Toronto Maple Leafs' offseason approach, suggesting the organization acted emotionally and overreacted to fan outrage rather than making logical, analytical decisions.

Cox argued that the public pressure, especially surrounding Mitch Marner, played too large a role in shaping the team's moves. The sports broadcaster and author also argued that the Leafs failed to get better after losing their top scorer from last season.

Former Leafs president Brendan Shanahan was also let go by the organization after another early playoff exit.

In Cox's opinion, the Leafs were more concerned with the optics of both key figures returning to the organization rather than employing sound hockey strategy in their transactions.

Shanahan Didn't Deserve to be Let Go

Cox argued that Shanahan didn't deserve to be dismissed. He stated that what Shanahan had done and how he set up the organization didn't merit his exit.

He pointed out that longtime Nashville Predators executive David Poile, who had been with the organization for over twenty years, was in the Hall of Fame, despite never winning a Stanley Cup.

"They (the Leafs) decided they needed somebody to throw to the fans." Damien Cox

Shanahan's firing was an "emotional reaction" that was convenient and saved the team money (the Leafs didn't refill the position), said Cox.

The Leafs Should Have Kept Marner

Cox opined that the Maple Leafs wanted to break the cycle of "paying a few guys a whole bunch of money." He felt that the Leafs stretched things out with Marner, allowing him to be exposed to the rest of the league.

Cox reasoned that the Maple Leafs once again couldn't score when it mattered most (four goals scored during Games 4-7 in their second-round loss to the Florida Panthers). The Leafs reacted by letting their leading point-getter go.

According to Cox, the answer was to keep Marner and build a better team around him, and that the Leafs should have used some of the money allocated for John Tavares' new contract.

Cox explained how Tavares scored once in seven games versus the Panthers, but no one was saying that "he didn't come through in the playoffs." He argued Tavares didn't face the same heat that Marner did for underperforming and wondered why there were different standards for Tavares.

"Mitch Marner is going to be great in Vegas and he's gonna make the Leafs look bad." Damien Cox

Cox pointed out that Marner plays a regular shift, runs the power play, kills penalties, and has been a winner his entire career. Cox declared Marner is "going to be great in Vegas and he's gonna make the Leafs look bad."

Due to his lack of postseason success, Cox maintained that Marner "is deemed a failure in the eyes of Toronto, Toronto hockey fans." Cox declared, "This is a Toronto thing, which is to point the finger at one guy."

Cox saw the departures of Shanahan and Marner as "scapegoating" and pinning the blame on somebody. He said fans react very emotionally to defeat, and that fan outrage has been a significant factor in the Maple Leafs' offseason moves.

Regardless of the conjecture, the Maple Leafs and Marner moved on after nine seasons. The Leafs have replaced him with a committee of fresh faces. Everyone will have to wait to see who ends up better off.