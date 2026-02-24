Top defenseman returns to Leafs lineup with season on the line

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly is feeling good and is ready to get back into the action on Wednesday as the Leafs matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Rielly was able to get the rest needed throughout the Olympic break as he was dealing with a lingering injury.

Rielly has been skating with the main group alongside Brandon Carlo since the Leafs resumed practice. Rielly missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. Over this stretch, the Leafs went 2-0 on a dominant Western Canada swing. The Vancouver native expressed how the break was good for him and how he was able to get back into action. “ I feel good. “I was dealing with something, and it just got to a point where I just needed some time off. The break was good, and I think I was able to come back ready to go.” Rielly noted.

Rielly was able to use the time off as both a mental and physical reset. It is no secret that Rielly has struggled with the Leafs this season. He has been viewed as a liability on the defensive side of the puck, as he is on pace for the worst plus/minus of his career. The Leafs have struggled this season, and if there is any chance of them getting back within a playoff spot, Toronto is going to need Rielly at his best and healthy.

Rielly believes the Leafs are ready for a playoff push, with this recent quote: “ It’s great. I think we’ll have lots of time to get back together here as a group and get some time on the ice, and work on some things.” “We have a challenge ahead of us that we need to get ready to meet. That’s gonna be our focus here for the next little bit.”

Craig Berube has recently backed up Morgan Rielly on how he has looked since returning from injury post Olympic break. “Before, he was actually out that had been lingering for a while. So this rest helps him amongst other guys for sure,” he said. “Watching him out here, looks like he’s in a lot better place than he was, mentally for sure.”

The Maple Leafs are excited to have back their longest tenured player in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Lightning. With trade rumours picking up regarding Rielly's future, this will be a very important stretch for his career.