Top 3 Toronto Maple Leafs forwards of all-time

2) Dave Keon

Keon ranks the following in these categories in Leafs history: Games Played (fourth), Goals Scored (fourth), Points (3rd). However, more importantly he captained the Leafs to four Stanley Cups, including their last one they won in 1967.

When people look back at the history of a franchise, they typically get stuck in the modern era because it's hard to remember what happened 60 years ago, but Keon needs to be recognized for his accomplishments.

I know that there were only six teams during Keon's era, but during that tenure, not only did he win four Stanley Cups, but he won a Calder Trophy, two Lady Byng Awards and a Conn Smythe Trophy. Other players to win those awards in that era were Jean Beliveau, Glenn Hall, Bobby Orr, Stan Mikita and Bobby Hull, so he was in great company.

Until someone else wins a Stanley Cup with the Leafs or plays 1,000 games with the organization, I don't think they can top Keon on this list, unless their name is....

1) Auston Matthews

Whether you want to believe it or not, we are currently witnessing the greatest forward in Leafs history, as there has never been a better player than Auston Matthews. Currently second in all-time goals and sixth in all-time points, Matthews is primed to break both of those records.

Matthews is only 19 games away from breaking Mats Sundin's goal record, despite playing in 360 less games. Not only that, but he's the only player in franchise history to score more than 60 goals in a season and has racked up a ton of individual awards over his first nine years. Throughout his short career, Matthews has a Calder Trophy, three Maurice Rocket Richard Trophies and one Hart Trophy as league MVP.

I went back-and-forth with Matthews for the No. 1 or No. 2 spot because he hasn't had the same playoff success as Dave Keon, but his skillset is way more elite than Keon's that he deserves to be first, depsite never winning a Stanley Cup.

At 27-years-old, there's a chance that we have another 13 years of Matthews hockey in Toronto, which could include him eventually breaking Alex Ovechkin's all-time goal record. That's obviously a stretch but Matthews is the only active player that actually has a chance.

Obviously none of us really care about that goal, unless he wins a Stanley Cup, so hopefully he can captain the Leafs to a championship one of these years, solidifying himself as not only the best forward in team history, but the best player.