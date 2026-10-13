This Maple Leafs forward could be the difference against the Mammoth

On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs will try to build on a massive win last Saturday over the Colorado Avalanche when they close out their road trip against the Utah Mammoth.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have alternated losses and wins through their first five games and would love to break that trend, but it won't be easy against the Mammoth.

Toronto has impressed with a victory over a Cup contender like Colorado, and Utah has done the same with a recent win over the Buffalo Sabres. The Mammoth have also had rough nights, including a 6-1 blowout loss to the Boston Bruins this past Thursday. Both sides will be looking to build momentum with a big win, and as the visiting team, the Maple Leafs will need standout performances to get it and luckily for them, they have Kirill Marchenko.

MAPLE MARCHENKO 🍁 pic.twitter.com/azLlxQ4KCC — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 4, 2026

The return piece in the Matthew Knies trade has been quietly solid for Toronto, recording a goal and four assists for five points in six games, including a four-game point streak entering Tuesday. He has yet to have his signature game as a Maple Leaf, though, and it could come against the Mammoth.

Marchenko Poised for Signature Game Against Utah

Marchenko has never had a bad game against Utah. In three career meetings, he has recorded points every time, either scoring a goal or picking up a pair of assists, for a total of one goal and four assists for five points.

The matchup projects to be razor thin, although it's worth noting over their four all-time matchups, Toronto has won three times but are coming off their first loss in the series this past January, where Utah rolled to a decisive 6-1 rout.

The two clubs project for their closest matchup yet with very similar numbers early in the season. Toronto averages 3.33 goals per game, slightly behind Utah's 3.67, a mark that ranks in the top five in the NHL. Defensively, the Maple Leafs allow 2.83 goals per game, trailing the Mammoth's 2.50, which places in the league's top eight.

With the margins so slim and Toronto facing the tougher task of winning on the road, the Maple Leafs will need a big night from their top performers. If Marchenko can continue his run of success against Utah, Toronto could come away with another surprising win and carry its momentum home when they play a division rival in the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.