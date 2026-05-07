This Maple Leafs enforcer delivered an unexpected first season

When the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Michael Pezzetta during the 2025 offseason, the move was viewed as a depth addition aimed at bringing more toughness and energy to the bottom-six.

The Maple Leafs had consistently been criticized for lacking physicality and emotion in key moments, and Pezzetta represented the type of player who Craig Berube has always appreciated throughout his coaching and playing career. His willingness to finish checks and stand up for teammates made him an intriguing fit for Toronto’s fourth line.

Pezzetta signed in Toronto after spending four seasons with the Montreal Canadiens organization, where he became a favourite to many because of his physical brand of hockey. The Toronto native has never been known to score you a bunch of points, but plays an important factor into every shift he is on the ice. When the Maple Leafs signed him, the expectation was never for Pezzetta to be an everyday player with the organization, but rather someone who could add depth and spark the lineup whenever called upon.

Michael Pezzetta's stats during the 2025-26 season

Pezzetta appeared in just nine games for the Maple Leafs during the 2025-26 season, failing to record a point while averaging limited ice time in a fourth-line role. He was used strictly at the end of the season, when the Maple Leafs were out of playoff contention, and had traded away key players in their lineup. During his nine appearances with the Maple Leafs, Pezzetta was a minus six and tallied 35 penalty minutes.

With the Toronto Marlies, Pezzetta played a much higher role within the team. Pezzetta quickly became a leader in the locker room, paving the way for the younger players. He suited up in 39 games for the Marlies this season, recording five goals and six assists for 11 points, while rocking a minus six, with 52 penalty minutes.

Pezzetta had a difficult time getting a chance with the Maple Leafs this season. Up until the Olympic break, Craig Berube believed there was still a chance for the Maple Leafs to get into the postseason, just trailing the second wild-card spot by six points. When the Maple Leafs quickly went on a losing streak post-break, the narrative switched fast, which led to Pezzetta's opportunity with the NHL squad.

MICHAEL PEZZETTA DROPS THE GLOVES IN THE OPENING SECONDS IN HIS LEAFS DEBUT 🥊



LOVE TO SEE IT 🫡💙



Via @Sportsnet #leafsforever



pic.twitter.com/rgsWhKT9hc — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) March 12, 2026

Did Michael Pezzetta live up to expectations?

Given the expectations surrounding Pezzetta's signing, it is difficult to say whether he disappointed or exceeded expectations, because they were fairly low from the beginning of the season. When Pezzetta was with the NHL team, I would say he did a good job and played exactly the way the Maple Leafs were hoping for.

Pezzetta was never going to be a player who would show up on the scoreboard. In his first appearance with the Maple Leafs, he dropped the gloves and showed fans what he was here to do. In his little time with the Maple Leafs, I would say, he did a fairly good job.

At the same time, Toronto likely hoped Pezzetta could push for a more consistent role throughout the season, especially considering the team’s struggles at different stages of the campaign. With the AHL team, he never pushed himself or got into an elevated role to have Berube and the rest of the coaching staff feel that we need him in the NHL to turn the tide. Instead, he remained a passenger on a good Marlies team, leaving it nearly impossible to get his chance with the Maple Leafs. It is also fair to assume that if the Maple Leafs did not become sellers at the trade deadline, Pezzetta would have never gotten his chance in the NHL this season.

What can we expect from Michael Pezzetta next season?

I believe Maple Leafs fans can expect to see the same from Pezzetta next season. If he is called up to the Maple Leafs at points during the season, Leafs fans should buckle up and be ready to see the same intensity and action as they did this year. With John Chayka and Mats Sundin now leading the front office, Toronto is expected to make several changes to the roster, leaving Pezzetta likely out of the picture heading into the start of the 2026-27 season. The Maple Leafs are focused on getting younger, faster, and more structured, which will make it difficult for Pezzetta to gain a role within the lineup.

Pezzetta is also set to enter the final season of his contract, which could lead to the Maple Leafs just deciding to assign him to the Marlies. Pezzetta can play a key role in the success of the Marlies next season, as the AHL will always provide opportunities for players like these. Pezzetta brings a lot of energy and physicality to any lineup he is in, which will always be of value to a contending roster.