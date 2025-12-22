This forward makes case to stay in the Maple Leafs lineup

Matias Maccelli suited up for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday for the first time in nine games. With the team searching for a spark, the Leafs inserted Maccelli into the lineup in hopes that a change could generate some offence. Acquired by Brad Treliving in the offseason from the Utah Mammoth, Maccelli’s first season in Toronto has been underwhelming so far.

Finding offence with top talent

Entering Saturday’s game, Maccelli had struggled to produce, recording four goals and six assists in 23 games. Against the Predators, he was given a real opportunity, skating alongside John Tavares and William Nylander. Maccelli made the most of it, picking up an assist by setting up Tavares for a goal that gave the Leafs a 2–1 lead. Overall, he was one of Toronto’s most effective forwards, creating chances and driving play in the offensive zone.

Maccelli’s strong showing will keep him in the lineup for Sunday night’s matchup against the Dallas Stars. If he continues to play with confidence and pace, he could begin to earn the trust of head coach Craig Berube, something that has been hard to come by this season.

Battle for a roster spot

Maccelli’s main competition is Max Domi, who has endured a difficult season. Domi has struggled to generate offence and has often been invisible on the ice. If Maccelli can string together a few solid performances, he could solidify his spot and remain in the lineup ahead of Domi.

When given consistent minutes and placed in an offensive role, Maccelli has shown he can contribute at the NHL level. The Leafs are in desperate need of secondary scoring, and Maccelli could help fill that void if he stays out of the bottom of the lineup. It may take time, but Saturday’s performance was a step in the right direction.