This depth defenceman could become an important piece for the Maple Leafs

When the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Dakota Mermis during the 2024 offseason, the move was viewed strictly as a depth addition on the blue line. The Maple Leafs were looking to add experienced defenders who could step into the lineup when injuries occurred and help stabilize the backend for the Toronto Marlies.

Mermis arrived in Toronto after spending time with multiple NHL organizations, including the Minnesota Wild, Arizona Coyotes, and New Jersey Devils. Throughout his career, he has developed a reputation as a dependable depth defenceman who can move the puck effectively and provide reliable minutes when called upon.

The expectation for Mermis was never to become a full-time NHL contributor with the Maple Leafs. Instead, the organization viewed him as a veteran option who could provide support on the backend and play crucial minutes with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL. Mermis is a piece who can also fill into the lineup when injuries arise with the Maple Leafs.

Dakota Mermis' stats during the 2025-26 season

Mermis appeared in 14 games for the Maple Leafs during the 2025-26 season, recording one goal while averaging limited minutes in a bottom-pairing role. He was primarily used during stretches when injuries and roster changes forced Toronto to shuffle its defensive core.

Mermis provided steady depth minutes and brought a calming presence defensively during difficult stretches of the season. He was never expected to drive offence, but rather provide reliable shifts and avoid costly mistakes.

With the Marlies, Mermis played a much larger role throughout the year. He suited up in 27 games in the AHL, recording one goal and six assists for seven points. His veteran presence became important in the Marlies lineup, especially as the Marlies pushed toward the postseason. Mermis did not have the opportunity to play a full season after missing time due to an injury sustained against the Tampa Bay Lightning back on December 8th.

Did Dakota Mermis live up to expectations?

Considering what the Maple Leafs have asked of Mermis, it is fair to say Mermis met expectations and did exactly what the Maple Leafs hoped he would do.

Toronto did not bring him in expecting top-four production or major offensive numbers. The organization wanted dependable defensive depth and a player who could transition between the NHL and AHL while being successful at both levels.

When called upon at the NHL level, Mermis played well and provided stable minutes on the blue line. He did not look overwhelmed defensively and was able to move the puck effectively, which came during an important stretch of the season when the Maple Leafs still felt there was a chance at making the postseason.

What can we expect from Dakota Mermis next season?

Mermis is likely to remain a depth option for the organization moving into the 2026-27 season, assuming the Maple Leafs decide to keep him within the system.

With John Chayka and Mats Sundin now leading the front office, Toronto is expected to get younger and faster on the blue line. That could make it difficult for Mermis to carve out a consistent NHL role moving forward. However, players like Mermis still hold value across an organization. Injuries are going to happen during an NHL season, and having experienced depth defenders who understand their role is extremely important for a team trying to contend for the Stanley Cup.