This Bruins forward is exactly what the Leafs are missing

Pavel Zacha is exactly the kind of middle-six forward the Leafs should be calling ahead of the trade deadline this March.

At 28 years old, he brings a combination of size, versatility, and offensive ability that would help a Leafs lineup desperately in need of secondary scoring and depth centre options. Zacha is under contract with the Bruins through 2027–28 with a $4.75 million average annual value, making him a mid-term asset for a team looking to compete now and in the near future.

While his production this season isn’t elite, Zacha has been a solid player in Boston, posting 10 goals and 16 assists in 38 games while averaging 17:30 of ice time per night this season. He can play both centre and wing, which is valuable for Craig Berube’s lineup changes and being able to trust him to play anywhere. Toronto’s lack of consistent secondary offence has been obvious, and a player like Zacha could help fill that gap immediately.

What Pavel Zacha brings to the Leafs lineup

Zacha’s greatest asset is his versatility. He plays responsible two-way hockey and is capable of eating even-strength minutes while contributing on the power play and in key defensive situations. He can play on the Leafs' third line and, if needed, slide up to wing on the second line, giving Toronto a reliable scoring option beyond the stars. In Boston, he’s often been used in different roles, including middle-six minutes and special teams, showing he can be versatile to what a team needs.

For the Leafs, Zacha could slide into a middle-six role between players like John Tavares, Matthew Knies or Nick Robertson, adding size and playmaking ability. His face-off work and puck protection would help stabilize the lineup, especially if Toronto struggles with injuries during the second half of the season. With his combination of offensive upside and dependability, Zacha brings a well-rounded game to a Leafs team that has struggled to find reliable depth seconda scoring all season.

Why now is the time to make the call

Boston may be open to moving Zacha, as trade chatter has surfaced around him in 2025, and his contract is great value for a proven scoring forward. With two years left at $4.75M, he represents a reasonable commitment for a team looking to improve its roster. To make this deal happen, the Maple Leafs will likely need to part ways with Matias Maccelli, who has been linked to the Bruins before the Maple Leafs acquired him this summer from the Utah Mammoth.

If the Leafs truly want to push deep into the playoffs, they need impact beyond their stars. Zacha may not be a superstar, but he’s a proven NHL producer and a smart addition that could boost Toronto’s depth and give them more options down the middle and on the wing. Considering where the Leafs sit in the standings, making the call on Pavel Zacha now isn’t just smart; it might be necessary.