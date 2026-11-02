The under-the-radar move the Maple Leafs should already regret

When teams make moves, it sometimes takes a few years before the effects of them are felt. You can trade for a player, and it takes him a couple of seasons to live up to his potential. Or you can move on from a player, and while it seems like nothing at the time, it comes back to bite you. They start playing better than they ever did with you, and you wonder why they couldn't have done that a couple of seasons ago. That is how the Toronto Maple Leafs are feeling about Pontus Holmberg.

Holmberg was not tendered a qualifying offer back during the 2025 offseason by then general manager Brad Treliving -- one of his many blunders. He then signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and while he did not do much last season, he's been red hot to start this one.

In 13 games this season has has racked up four goals and six assists for 10 points. He currently sits in the top five in all three categories for the Lightning. He has been one of Tampa Bay's most important depth pieces.

These stats are also not a result of luck. His metrics show that he's been generating a ton of offense this season. According to Natural Stat Trick, he has a 50.80 CF%, a 53.33 SCF%, and a 49.64 xG%. These metrics also suggest he can keep this level of production up for the rest of the season. Holmberg looks to be in the middle of a breakout season. It's something that could help the Leafs out a lot right now.

How Pontus Holmberg would help the Leafs this season?

While the Maple Leafs have the fourth-highest goals per game, this is largely due to the play of their top six. The top line of Easton Cowan-Auston Matthews-Jack Roslovic has been the main point drivers, and William Nylander has been very productive on the second line. But outside of those four, the offense falls off. The only healthy player with a double-digit point total in the bottom six is Gavin McKenna.

Sure, it is working out right now, as the Leafs are tied for the final wild card spot in the East; it leaves no margin for error. If any one of these players goes into a slump, or, in a worst-case scenario, an injury occurs, their offense is going to take a major hit. There is little confidence that the players they have in the bottom six, outside of McKenna, can step into a top six role and keep the offense productive. If the offense takes a step back, the team is going to fall in the standings.

However, if Holmberg were still on the roster and doing what he is doing in Tampa, the Leafs' lineup would be much deeper. The Leafs would have three lines they could rely on to score and have the depth to cover if injuries were to occur. This would give the Leafs a much better shot at making a run this season. There would be no concerns about the offense going cold, and there would be to many playmakers for a team to cover.

Although you can not assume Holmberg would be as good in Toronto as he is now, it's safe to assume he'd provide better offensive production in the bottom six. If the Leafs' offense starts to struggle, they will look at Holmberg as the one who got away.