The truth behind the Maple Leafs’ recent surge

Since William Nylander's return from injury, the Maple Leafs have played much stronger and better brand hockey. The Leafs have won their last three straight games, as Nylander has made a huge impact in each contest. Over the past three games, Nylander has tallied four points, including one goal against the Calgary Flames. Nylander has been very noticeable and has carried the play and been the driving force for the Leafs offence on a nightly basis.

How Nylander affects the Maple Leafs game

Nylander has affected all ends of the ice, even if he hasn't been noticeable in all three. When Nylander is on the ice, the Maple Leafs spend less time in their own zone. This is due to Nylander having the ability to carry the puck into the offensive zone while being able to generate offensive pressure, which leads to more time away from their net. When Nylander was absent, the Leafs had a hard time scoring, and instead of having someone driving the play, they had the play come to them, which would allow their opponents to dictate the style of hockey that night. The Leafs' past three games have given up a combined six goals, which is much lower than the rate we were seeing without Nylander.

With Nylander back in the lineup, it allows Craig Berube to mix and spread out the lineup. The Leafs top-nine with Nylander is far more dangerous than without him. Each line has a threat that will scare their opponents, making them harder to play against. Knies is now able to add some depth scoring alongside Nicholas Robertson on the third line, and the second line is now able to be an offensive force with more star power up front. Matias Maccelli and William Nylander have been able to build chemistry, which has carried the Leafs offence over this most recent stretch. The top line with Auston Matthews will always grab the attention of other teams; teams will now have to look beyond that line, which could create mismatches that lead to more offence and zone time.

Moving forward for the Nylander and the Leafs

William Nylander has played a critical role since returning from injury. If the Maple Leafs want any chance of qualifying for the playoffs, they will need Nylander to play his best hockey for the remainder of the season. Nylander and the Maple Leafs are heading towards the Olympic break, where we will see three Leafs players in action, including Nylander for Team Sweden.