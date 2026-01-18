The true significance of Maple Leafs earning comeback win over the Jets

The Toronto Maple Leafs ended their road trip with a 4-3 comeback win in Winnipeg. The Maple Leafs trailed by two goals at two different points in the game, but ended up squeaking out a win. With the win, the Maple Leafs are closing the gap for the final Wild Card spot. At the time of this article, they currently sit tied with the Bruins, but the Bruins currently lead the Blackhawks 3-2 at the end of the second period.

How the Maple Leafs came back against the Jets

Max Domi's overtime winner sealed the deal for the Maple Leafs. The extra frame was filled with excitement and chances on both ends of the ice. During the early stages of the overtime period, Auston Matthews was robbed of an open net by defenceman Josh Morrissey. The Maple Leafs' late third-period comeback ended the Jets four game win streak. The Leafs got contributions from Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Auston Matthews, and Bobby McMann, who tied the game with under five minutes remaining.

MAX DOMI SAYS GAME DONE 😤



He gets the game winner in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/ONhDU4rt8N — NHL (@NHL) January 18, 2026

Significance of the Maple Leafs win

The Maple Leafs have a lot to be proud of following their win. Their game at times on Saturday was not pretty, but they never gave up and stuck to Craig Berube's plan. This win continues to show the process of the Maple Leafs and how they are trending in the right direction.

It would be safe to assume early in the season, the Maple Leafs would have gotten destroyed and given up heading into the third period. The penalty kill came up huge for the Leafs as Matthew Knies received a high-sticking call with three minutes remaining in the third. Dennis Hildeby had another strong showing for the Maple Leafs, shutting the door and giving the Maple Leafs a chance to win. Auston Matthews scored another goal, signalling that we are seeing vintage Matthews at his best.

With the win, the Maple Leafs will build momentum on what should be seen as a successful road trip. The Leafs picked up five of a possible eight points. At the beginning of the road trip, they defeated the NHL's best squad in the Colorado Avalanche, followed by a loss to the Utah Mammoth, and most recently an overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Maple Leafs will head home to face the Minnesota Wild on Monday night, where they begin a five-game homestand.