The shrinking coaching market is putting pressure on John Chayka

With the Los Angeles Kings locking up their bench boss and the Edmonton Oilers reportedly closing in on a decision, the hyper-competitive NHL coaching market has officially cleared.

For Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka, this massive league-wide shift is a double-edged sword. On one hand, the elimination of rival coaching vacancies hands Chayka a golden opportunity, giving him exclusive, unobstructed access to the remaining elite bench bosses.

On the other hand, the safety nets are entirely gone; with zero market competition left to use as an excuse, the pressure is at an absolute maximum for the Leafs' executive to step up and nail this critical coaching hire.

The Rising Stakes of Toronto's Vacant Bench

Chayka has always been under pressure to deliver on his most important hire, but the stakes have been raised. The Leafs' GM now holds all the cards in the coaching market.

Unless he considered Laviolette a serious contender for the Maple Leafs' job, and with the Oilers surprise interest in former Toronto bench boss Mike Babcock, Chayka has some leverage over the remaining candidates. The options to coach elsewhere have dried up.

The Maple Leafs' GM recently preached patience when discussing his coaching search and the importance of making the right choice for his team. Chayka can now take a detailed dive into his narrowed-down list of candidates, knowing that they have no other options.

It was reported that Chayka shortened his list to five names, with surprise candidate Joe Pavelski expected to be among those who get an extended look this week. Now Chayka has the luxury of time, with a few weeks remaining before the NHL Draft and then free agency, where the new coach's input will be required.

The lack of competition and a little less urgency also ups the ante for Chayka. The pressure to get the hire right has amplified. Choose correctly, and he will be worshipped. Make the wrong choice from an extended list of candidates with no immediate competition and negative consequences will follow.

By outlasting the coaching vacancies in Los Angeles and Edmonton (presumably), the Maple Leafs front office has successfully engineered a rare environment of total, uncompromised leverage over the remaining candidate pool. However, that same exclusivity strips away any remaining cushion for error.

With no rival suitors left to pivot to, the hockey world is watching Toronto with singular focus. Chayka's "conviction-over-timeline" philosophy is a bold stance, but he must now execute. The golden opportunity is square in his hands. Now, he has to deliver.