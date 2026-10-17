The Rangers are reportedly interested in this Maple Leafs goalie

The Toronto Maple Leafs have an interesting goalie situation on their hands. According to reports from Darren Dreger, the New York Rangers are "kicking tires" on Anthony Stolarz, the club's back-up goalie.

Now, that's as far as it has gone; just a report from Dreger of TSN. However, if the reports are true, this could be a move that Toronto truly does consider. Especially, with how poor Stolarz has been to start the season.

The Maple Leafs should consider trading Stolarz

The Maple Leafs should strongly consider trading Stolarz; not only has he been awful to start the season, but they also have Artur Akhtyamov, who deserves a shot at the NHL. He is the goalie of the future, would have the chance to play behind one of his childhood heroes in Sergei Bobrovsky, and has proven at the AHL level that he can make the leap and be the backup.

Additionally, he is significantly cheaper than Stolarz is. Who again has proven that he is not worth the $3.75 million cap hit that he is paid this season. With the Rangers being without Igor Shesterkin for the rest of the 2026-27 season, they are looking for a goalie who can be in a tandem with Dylan Garand and be more of a short-term solution.

Unfortunately, for Stolarz, he hasn't been great since his first year with the Maple Leafs. So if the Rangers want to take a chance on him being great again and are willing to take him off the books, there is really no reason not to do it.

For the Maple Leafs, they move off a goalie who has dealt with numerous injuries over the last 12 months and likely would receive a draft pick for him. Even if it's a mid-to-low range pick, it's something in return for a goalie that has a .875 SV and a 3.32 GAA.

Plus, it not only opens the door for them to call up Akhtyamov and give him a real chance as the team's backup. But it also clears up to $3.75 million for the next four seasons barring that they don't need to retain any of his salary. Nevertheless, it would be a great trade to make and would allow them to have more cap space to further address their blue line, especially with Chris Tanev out of the lineup.

For the Rangers, it gives them a more reliable veteran goalie that they can depend on during their rebuild, while also serving a tandem duo with Garand. Obviously, there are some question marks around his performance and the length of his contract. But, for now, the Rangers are just trying to find someone who can step in and help win games for them this season, and according to reports, they think that could be Stolarz.