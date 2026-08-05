The one trait that sets John Chayka apart from past Maple Leafs GMs

John Chayka has received plenty of praise for his transformation of the Toronto Maple Leafs during his first offseason with the team. He's done everything within reason to reshape a disappointing roster that finished out of the playoffs in 2025-26. A game has yet to be played and questions

remain, but Chayka has not been shy about retooling both the on- and off-ice components of the organization to his liking.









Just a few short months ago, the outlook in Toronto was dim. So, what has the Leafs' new GM done differently to bring hope and optimism to the franchise and reinvigorate its fans? Co-host of Real Kyper and Bourne, Justin Bourne, discussed Chayka's approach during a recent appearance on the Barn Burner podcast.

Justin Bourne Explains the Key Difference Between John Chayka and Past Toronto GMs

Bourne was on the podcast to promote his upcoming new book with host Ryan Pinder. Near the end of the interview, Pinder asked Bourne for his thoughts on the Chayka hire, noting the baggage Chayka brought from his previous GM stint with the Arizona Coyotes.

The Sportsnet analyst observed that Chayka learned lessons from his time in Arizona, but everyone was beating him down before seeing what he would do. "The one thing I liked about his time in Arizona is that he was active," said Bourne. He added, "You need to be creative. You need to be proactive in this era of being a general manager."

"You need to be creative. You need to be proactive in this era of being a general manager. " Justin Bourne on John Chayka

Bourne then compared Chayka to the Maple Leafs' previous GM, Brad Treliving. He called Treliving "a great guy and a smart hockey guy, but he was not proactive." He commented that was something that really hurt the Leafs at times.

"He (Chayka) seems to be looking at different avenues and ways of doing things," said Bourne. The Real Kyper and Bourne host noted that things were not working or going in the right direction before Chayka's arrival. "This guy has some new ideas. He's brought in new people," said Bourne.

Chayka's aggressive creativity has injected a newfound sense of innovation into a Toronto front office that historically lacked it. From high-profile additions of defenseman Darren Raddysh and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to the seemingly out-of-nowhere hire of head coach Jim Hiller, Chayka has demonstrated forward thinking. Seeing whether these high-stakes gambles pay off will make the Maple Leafs an intriguing team to follow when the puck drops next season.