The one Leaf is still showing up every night

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been anything but consistent this season. For long stretches, the team has looked disorganized, frustrated, and unsure of itself. While much of the roster has struggled to bring the same effort night after night, one player on the blue line has quietly delivered all season long. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been the Leafs’ most reliable defenceman and is on pace for a career year.

A career season at 34

At 34 years old, Ekman-Larsson is playing some of the best hockey of his career. Through 33 games, he has six goals and 16 assists for 22 points, while sitting at a plus-one rating. Those numbers lead the Leafs’ defence in scoring and highlight just how important he has been to this group.

His resurgence is especially impressive considering where he was just a few seasons ago. After struggling with consistency in Vancouver and being bought out, many believed Ekman-Larsson’s best days were behind him. He began to turn things around with the Florida Panthers in 2023–24, and that upward trend has continued, if not exploded, during his time in Toronto.

Reliable on both ends of the ice

What separates Ekman-Larsson from the rest of the Leafs’ blue line is his reliability in all situations. He has been strong defensively, smart with his positioning, and effective at moving the puck up ice. He has also produced more offence than any Leafs defenceman this season and is currently tied with Mitch Marner for six goals.

With injuries piling up on the blue line, Ekman-Larsson earned a spot on the top pairing alongside Morgan Rielly. He has taken full advantage of that opportunity and has proven he belongs in the top four, even once the Leafs’ defence group is fully healthy.

Puck movement the Leafs have been missing

One of Ekman-Larsson’s biggest strengths is his ability to move the puck. He is calm under pressure, rarely forces plays, and consistently makes the right first pass. His breakouts often lead directly to odd-man rushes and clean zone entries, something the Leafs have been sorely lacking from their defence for years.

Unfortunately for Ekman-Larsson, Toronto’s dump-and-chase style can limit the impact of his puck-moving ability. Too often, a clean breakout ends with the puck being dumped in, wasting the advantage he helped create. Even so, his poise and decision-making continue to stand out on a nightly basis.

A leader when the Leafs need one most

The Maple Leafs have been fortunate to get this version of Oliver Ekman-Larsson. With so many leaders struggling to set the tone, he has stepped up both on and off the ice. He has delivered in key moments, stabilized the defence during injury-riddled stretches, and brought a level of professionalism that has been missing at times.

It’s hard to imagine where this team would be without him. In a season filled with questions and underperformance, Ekman-Larsson has been a rare constant and one of the few Leafs who truly shows up every night.