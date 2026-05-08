The one free agent the Maple Leafs should aggressively pursue

The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering one of the most important off-seasons in franchise history. After missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade, newly hired general manager John Chayka and senior executive advisor Mats Sundin understand the organization needs to take necessary steps forward to get back to what this team once was.

While the conversations remain about Auston Matthews and the first overall pick, the Maple Leafs need to begin considering players they should target this summer, and one that sticks out is Patrick Kane.

The Detroit Red Wings took a gamble in 2023

When the Detroit Red Wings signed Kane back in November of 2023, there were major concerns surrounding whether he could still be an elite NHL player following hip resurfacing surgery. Many were not sure whether the future Hall of Famer could play to the level we once saw in Chicago. Just a few seasons ago, that narrative had flipped.

While he is not the player we saw with the Blackhawks, he continued to play a key role in the Red Wings' top-six, being one of their best forwards over this span. He remains one of the most skilled, intelligent players in the NHL and provides the Wings with the leadership needed to get to the next level. With the team not working out as many anticipated in Detroit, Kane may become available for teams to acquire this summer in free agency, and the Toronto Maple Leafs need to be ready to make a splash when called upon. For the Maple Leafs, Kane provides the type of skill that they have been missing.

The offensive power the Maple Leafs missed during the 2025-26 season

Toronto’s offence completely fell apart at different points throughout the 2025-26 season. Auston Matthews struggled mightily to generate offensive chances, and William Nylander was forced to carry too much of the offensive load.

The team lacked a true playmaker to play in the top six alongside Auston Matthews to get him performing at the level he is capable of. Kane may not be the player he once was, but offensively, he still plays the game at an elite level. His vision and patience with the puck would immediately help Toronto’s power play and top six.

If Patrick Kane becomes available on July 1st, there will be no secret that he will become a player many are vying for. If the Maple Leafs are serious about getting back into playoff contention, they need more than just internal improvement. They need proven players who can elevate the skill level of the roster. Patrick Kane may not be the superstar he once was, but he still can make a major impact for a team searching for offensive power.