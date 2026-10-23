The most unlikely Maple Leaf just scored their biggest goal of the season

The Toronto Maple Leafs just won one of the most dramatic games of the 2026-27 season so far. A game that had more back and forth than something at Wimbledon, the Leafs came away with a 5-4 regulation win over the New York Rangers and earned a big two points.

It would not have as been as dramatic without a couple of defensive breakdowns and fluky goals. In the third period, with the Leafs owning a 4-3 lead, the Rangers had an offensive zone draw in the Leafs' end and with a simple faceoff win from the visitors, Alexis Lafreniere took the puck and then decided to whip it towards the net in a desperate hope to try and get something on the board and maybe New York would even get a point out of this one.

Lafreniere scored off that long-distance shot and we all felt the ultimate dread of a game slipping away. A 4-4 game in the final minutes of the game and we all assumed it was going to go to overtime. Troy Stecher had other plans.

Troy Stecher called game against the Rangers

After some chaos with the most obvious trip on Nick Paul and the home crowd up in arms, Morgan Rielly sent the puck over to an encroaching Stecher and the blueliner whipped into the back of the net with such a forceful snipe in a deserving fashion.

STECH SNIPE CALLS GAME!!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/D9ZMmqfCw4 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 23, 2026

A beautiful goal and it came at the perfect time. Instead of sitting back and just being content with overtime, getting at least one point from a hectic game against the Rangers, the Leafs pushed and pushed further when the penalty was called. Stecher pounced on the opportunity and made the most of it, scoring his first goal of the season as one of the most important goals of the Leafs season so far.

And clearly, Stecher's Leafs teammates were ecstatic to see him pot one in as the game-winning goal.

the Leafs bench celly to the Stecher goal pic.twitter.com/8M9DNww1ar — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 23, 2026

Those are guys who will fight for each other and support each other. It's what you love to see.

Maple Leafs get well-earned win after back-and-forth game

Coming into this game, it felt like the Maple Leafs were on the same tier as the Rangers in terms of Stanley Cup contenders. They're probably not going to be winning it all this season, but playoffs are the goal and the expectation is to remain competitive. So of course, this game was as competitive as ever right until the final minute.

Easton Cowan opened the scoring with a ridiculous snipe just 96 seconds into the game. Mika Zibanejad answered four minutes later, and then just over four minutes after that, it was Teddy Blueger getting his first goal in a Leafs uniform to give the Leafs a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermision.

It started to unravel a bit. Oliver Bjorkstrand tied it just two and a half minutes into the second period and then before the first half of the game was over, Tye Kartye scored his third goal of the season to make it 3-2 for the Rangers. Thank goodness for scoring depth though. Brandon Duhaime netted his first of the season just 90 seconds later and as the teams continued to battle, in the final minute of the period, Kirill Marchenko scored his sixth goal of his season on the power play.

An extremely back-and-forth game ended with the right side of the coin facing up, and thanks to Troy Stecher we can feel a little bit more confident heading into the weekend. The Leafs now have a 6-4-2 record as they start their Western Canadian road trip starting in Edmonton on Saturday.