The Maple Leafs untouchables are obvious and the message is loud

The Toronto Maple Leafs might be opening nearly their entire lineup to the trading block with few exceptions. It might sound like a desperation move, but a team that entered the season with sky-high expectations after winning the Atlantic Division in 2024-25 and earning a trip to the second round of the playoffs can't afford to let this season slip away. Not with the Atlantic still up for grabs, and five points separating the Leafs from the Detroit Red Wings, who are leading the division with 25 points. If it means moving some personnel with hockey trades, then so be it. And nearly everyone may be expendable.

In his latest 32 Thoughts column, Elliotte Friedman doubled down on this, writing, "I do not believe Berube is in trouble. Treliving, as is his way, has looked around. He would like to do roster-for-roster deals, if he can. They do not want to trade futures (include Easton Cowan in that). They will listen to anyone not named Matthews, Nylander, Knies orJohn Tavares."

Of course, there is no way the Leafs are moving their four best players, and it would be surprising if Morgan Rielly went anywhere, given his play at the blue line. But with so many injuries and overall uninspiring play, a few trades could create a spark the Maple Leafs need.

Maple Leafs need to play better as a group if they want to keep the team intact

Brad Treliving will do anything in his power to make the team better. But if the Leafs can start playing better hockey, quit making careless mistakes (like they did against the St. Louis Blues, despite getting the last laugh there), and start climbing in the standings, then Treliving won't need to move anyone in the short term.

Player movement will come as we get closer to the trade deadline, when contenders will try to make their teams as deep as possible. Still, getting to that point requires an immediate turnaround, and any player lagging behind in their role will find themselves wearing another uniform before the calendar turns to 2026.

Brad Treliving knows championship windows don't stay open forever

There needs to be a sense of urgency in a place like Toronto, which has had the talent to make deep playoff runs not long after Auston Matthews first took the ice. The last thing Treliving wants is to see the championship window start closing under his watch, when the Maple Leafs have yet to make an appearance in the Eastern Conference Final during the Matthews era.

As the second quarter of the season gets underway for the Leafs, the moment of truth has arrived for all but four players in the lineup and the message couldn't be clearer. Either start helping the team win games now, or Treliving will find players who will.

Whatever it takes to keep the championship window open while stalwarts like Matthews and William Nylander are in the thick of their respective primes is the right way to go. The Maple Leafs have spent too long underachieving, and it's about time to put a consistent product on the ice. Hockey trades, if consistency doesn't come with the current lineup, are the way to go to rally this group.