The Maple Leafs suddenly have a chance to land a game-changing defenseman

Thomas Harley has quickly become a recognizable name over the past few years, especially after surprising many by making Team Canada at the Four Nations Faceoff, a spot he held onto heading into Olympic competition.

The 24-year-old has been a steady presence on the Stars’ blue line the last three years, putting up 37 goals and 96 assists for 133 points in 227 games. However, this past season was a step back. Harley recorded just 6 goals and 30 assists in 70 games, and his playoff performance was even more concerning, going pointless in six games with a -6 plus minus.

The Stars are facing some financial squeeze

Harley signed a massive $10.587 million AAV extension last October, which kicks in next season. With the Stars looking to re-sign key pieces like Jason Robertson and Mavrik Bourque, and with only around $11 million in cap space available, something has to give. Moving Harley would be one of the clearest ways to create flexibility.

Beyond the financial side, there’s also a roster fit issue. Harley plays the left side, the same as Miro Heiskanen, who firmly holds the top-pair role and quarterbacks the power play. As long as Heiskanen is in Dallas, Harley is likely capped as a second-pair defenseman being paid like a first-pair player. On this roster, it’s fair to question whether he can consistently produce more than 50 points.

Why the Maple Leafs make sense for Harley

The fit in Toronto is obvious. Harley brings elite mobility, strong puck-moving ability, and a willingness to join the rush, while still being responsible defensively. That’s exactly the type of player the Leafs have been missing on the back end.

With Morgan Rielly continuing to prove he cannot handle top-pair minutes, Harley could slide into a major role immediately. And with roughly $22 million in cap space, the Leafs are in a position to absorb his contract and give him the ice time and opportunity to grow into a true number-one defenseman.

It’s difficult to project what a deal between the two teams might look like. If the Leafs end up drafting Gavin McKenna, it could make players like Easton Cowan or Matthew Knies expendable. There’s also the question of whether Dallas would have interest in Nick Robertson, given his connection to Jason Robertson.

Still, with Harley coming off a down year and the Stars facing a tight cap situation, his value may be lower than it was earlier in the season. Could Toronto acquire him without giving up Knies or Cowan?

Regardless, if the Leafs are serious about improving their puck movement on the blue line, this is a situation they should be all over. If Harley is even remotely available, Chayka and Sundin should be making that call.