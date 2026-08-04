The Maple Leafs should at least consider a Matthew Knies-for-Cale Makar trade

It’s early August, and everything around the NHL seems to have hit a bit of a quiet point. While the wheels continue turning for most clubs, it’s the ones that haven’t turned that have made the most interesting storylines.

One wheel that hasn’t turned is Cale Makar in Colorado. I have reported on this topic extensively in Mile High Sticking, pointing out that it’s concerning that the Avalanche and the two-time Norris Trophy winner have not reached an agreement on a contract extension.

I’ve pointed out that a deal could happen at any time. It’s just a matter of Makar and the Avalanche having a beer to work out the deal.

But what if there’s something else afoot? What if Makar isn’t too convinced about returning to Colorado? That’s a possibility I’ve also posited. And I’ve wondered if the Avalanche would be willing to trade Makar if they are certain he won’t re-sign.

If a trade does begin to brew, would the Maple Leafs be able to land Cale Makar? If so, would the conversation start with Matthew Knies and move on from there?

Knies would make a ton of sense for Colorado. The Avalanche have an uber-talented winger in Martin Necas, with a solid 20-goal scorer in Artturi Lehkonen. Lehkonen, however, is an impending UFA. Beyond that, the Avalanche’s top six lacks the sort of punch that Knies brings to the table.

That’s why Knies makes sense for the Avalanche. He could slide into the Avalanche’s top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Necas. And, well, talk about one heck of a top line to play against.

Sure, losing Knies would be tough. But if he brings Makar to Toronto, wouldn’t that be a worthwhile price to pay?

Could Maple Leafs really pull off a Makar trade?

So, it’s a fair question to ask: Could the Maple Leafs really pull off a Makar trade?

On the surface, it’s possible. It will take more than Knies to do it. It would also take multiple first-round picks. The Leafs might also have to throw in a blueliner to give the Avalanche someone to fill the void in their lineup.

Could Morgan Rielly be of interest?

So, Knies, Rielly, and two first-round picks. It would certainly be an underwhelming return. And it might not be enough for the Leafs. Makar does not have any trade protection. But it’s likely the Avalanche will do right by their all-world defenseman and talk to his representation before pulling the trigger on a deal.

If Makar points towards Toronto and asks to go there, it might just work out. His willingness to play in the world’s biggest hockey market might just make the entire situation plausible.

And that’s just the thing. It’s a plausible scenario. There is nothing, not even an inkling, to suggest that the Avalanche would want to trade Makar. But if it ever came to do that, it’s tantalizing to think that the Maple Leafs might just have a shot at him.