The Maple Leafs' revamped coaching staff is built for success

New head coach Jim Hiller has completed his bench with three hires that bring a mix of championship experience, player development, analytics, and NHL pedigree.

"I'm incredibly excited to add Daniel, John and Brad to our coaching staff," said Maple Leafs Head Coach Jim Hiller. "Daniel's experience, leadership and understanding of the game speak for themselves. John has established himself as one of the top coaches in the American Hockey League and played an instrumental role in leading the Marlies to a Calder Cup championship last season. Brad brings a unique combination of NHL experience, player development and expertise in performance analytics. Together, they'll be outstanding additions to our team."

John Gruden earns a well-deserved promotion

John Gruden arrives after spending the past three seasons as head coach of the Toronto Marlies, culminating in an AHL championship this past season. Prior to joining the Marlies, Gruden spent five seasons as an NHL assistant, working with the New York Islanders from 2018 to 2022 before joining the Boston Bruins for the 2022-23 campaign.

Gruden has consistently found success behind the bench. Before making the jump to the NHL, he guided the Hamilton Bulldogs to a J. Ross Robertson Cup championship in 2018 after posting a 43-18-7 regular-season record. His promotion to the Maple Leafs is a well-earned reward for years of developing young talent while building winning teams at every level.

Brad Werenka brings an analytics-driven approach

Brad Werenka may be the most intriguing addition to Jim Hiller's staff. Unlike the other hires, Werenka has never coached at the professional level, though he brings valuable playing experience, appearing in 320 NHL games. He has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the University of Calgary.

What makes the hire especially notable is Werenka's background in analytics. He co-founded the performance analytics company TruPerformance alongside Hiller, suggesting data-driven decision-making will play a significant role behind Toronto's bench. While analytics have become commonplace throughout the NHL, Werenka's arrival could signal an even greater emphasis on integrating advanced performance metrics into the club's coaching philosophy.

Daniel Alfredsson makes a surprising move

Daniel Alfredsson is undoubtedly the biggest surprise of the three hires. The longtime Ottawa Senators captain spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the Ottawa Senators, making his move to Toronto one of the more unexpected coaching changes of the offseason.

For many Senators fans, seeing their greatest player in franchise history join the Maple Leafs will be difficult to stomach. Alfredsson will now work under longtime rival Mats Sundin, adding another respected hockey mind to Hiller's staff.

How will they all fit?

It remains unclear how responsibilities will be divided among the new assistants. One notable omission from the announcement was Steve Sullivan, who was neither confirmed to be returning nor announced as a departure.

Sullivan was hired late last season to replace Marc Savard as the club's power-play coach, and Toronto's power play showed noticeable improvement under his guidance. Whether Sullivan remains on Hiller's staff is still to be determined, making his status one of the remaining questions following the coaching overhaul.