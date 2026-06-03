The Maple Leafs' most fascinating coaching candidate isn't on anyone's radar

The Toronto Maple Leafs' head coaching search appears to be nearing its conclusion, with a decision potentially coming within the next couple of weeks. Yet despite the process entering its final stages, there remains little indication of which candidate the organization is truly leaning toward.

We know the Leafs have shown interest in David Carle, but it's still unclear whether that interest is mutual. Throughout the search, reports have contradicted one another at every turn. We've heard Carle interviewed. Then we heard he hadn't. We've heard he was set to be announced as head coach, only to hear there's little chance he'll leave the University of Denver.

The same can be said for Jay Woodcroft. Reports initially suggested he interviewed for the position, then that he hadn't, and now it appears he may have spoken with the organization after all.

At this point, trying to predict the Leafs' next head coach feels like throwing darts in the dark.

Still, there's no harm in speculating.

One under-the-radar candidate who could make a lot of sense for Toronto is Jussi Ahokas.

If the reports are accurate and the Leafs are moving away from David Carle, they'll likely need to consider other unconventional options. Everything we've heard suggests Toronto is looking beyond the traditional coaching pool, someone younger, analytically minded, and potentially seeking their first NHL head coaching opportunity.

Jussi Ahokas fits that profile perfectly.

Maple Leafs need to look into OHL's Juusi Ahokas

For someone who has yet to coach in the NHL, Ahokas boasts an impressive résumé. He led Finland to a gold medal at the 2019 World Junior Championship, was named Liiga Coach of the Year in 2020, earned OHL Coach of the Year honours in 2025, and most recently guided the Kitchener Rangers to both an OHL championship and a Memorial Cup title.

Before arriving in North America in 2023, Ahokas spent nearly two decades developing players and building winning programs in his native Finland. Since taking over behind the bench in Kitchener, he has transformed the Rangers from a respectable OHL club into one of the league's premier teams. Under his leadership, the Rangers have consistently ranked among the league leaders in both goals scored and goals allowed, culminating in a Memorial Cup championship.

What makes Ahokas particularly intriguing is his coaching philosophy.

He employs a modern, innovative style often described as positionalist hockey. The system emphasizes creating a five-man numerical advantage before entering the offensive zone, encouraging fluidity rather than rigid positional responsibilities. Players are asked to read and react, constantly rotating into different roles based on the flow of the game. The approach demands elite puck management, intelligence, and creativity.

Should Ahokas make the jump to the NHL, he would join a very small group of European-born head coaches to reach the league. It would be an especially notable accomplishment considering he never played in the NHL.

Whether Ahokas is actually on Toronto's radar remains unknown. There have been no reports linking him directly to the Leafs' vacancy, and there's no indication that discussions have taken place.

However, he checks many of the boxes the organization appears to be searching for. He has won at every level he's coached, has a strong reputation for player development, and embraces a progressive approach to the game. For a franchise looking to break away from conventional thinking, Ahokas could represent exactly the type of fresh voice the Maple Leafs need.

At the very least, Toronto should be eager to have that conversation.