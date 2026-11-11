The Maple Leafs may have struck gold with these 3 draft picks

The Toronto Maple Leafs were fortunate enough to win the lottery and secure the first-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. While Gavin McKenna was taken first, the Leafs made other selections who are now off to impressive starts. Let's take a look at just how dominant they have been this year.

Alexander Bilecki

Bilecki was the next Leafs pick after McKenna, taken in the second-round (60th overall). The 18-year-old is now playing for the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL and could not have got out of the gates quicker.

In 17 games played, the Mississauga native has recorded 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) which leads all blueliners on the team. Bilecki moves the puck well and jumps up on the rush with the forwards naturally.

Back-to-back for Alexander Bilecki! 👏



The #Leafs prospect doubles the @OHLRangers lead with his second goal in as many games! pic.twitter.com/DfhDPVvlWV — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 31, 2026

Having a young, promising defenseman who can also move the puck and up the ice will benefit the Leafs in the future, as their current blue line is getting older. Not to mention, Bilecki will certainly compliment the other homegrown defensemen in the organization, such as Ben Danford and William Villeneuve.

Cooper Williams

Although taken in the fifth round, he has started his campaign well for the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL. In 14 games played, Williams has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists). The total is good enough for fifth on the team and tied for third in goals on the Blades.

The youngster from Calgary is playing his third season in Saskatoon. Last year, Williams tallied 57 points (23 goals, 34 assists) in 66 games played. His freshman year, the 2024-25 season, the fifth-rounder put up the same amount of points in only two more games.

Williams lives around the net, as he parks himself in front or just to the side of the opposing goaltender for a chance at a one-timer, rebounded shot or just some impressive stickwork to score a goal.

Brody Pepoy

When talking about a hot start, Pepoy's name has to be mentioned. The 18-year-old has wasted no time to put up an offensive contribution to the Saginaw Spirit's lineup. The Michigan native has 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 19 games played so far.

IT'S A PEPOY PARTY! 🪩



Two goals in two minutes, and Brody Pepoy is on early hat-trick watch!@SpiritHockey | #Leafs https://t.co/edGihp2M31 pic.twitter.com/sTfVbAQB06 — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 8, 2026

Pepoy was drafted in the sixth-round, 169th overall this past summer. While late-round picks might not seem to get much hype, he has certainly reversed the narrative. Pepoy is crafty when on the puck. He moves with precision and speed, not to mention the ability to find space in the slot and score top shelf.

Pepoy is already closing in on his point total from last season (29), meaning he will likely exceed it by a landslide. The Leafs have never really had a late pick that has excelled for them, which is where Pepoy comes in. If he continues to develop the right way, he will be a valuable piece in Toronto.

Do these players have a future with the Leafs?

Despite dominating in junior hockey, a spot on an NHL roster is never a lock. With the players mentioned above only being drafted a matter of months ago, it's still way too early to tell if they will be something for the Leafs.

Nonetheless, it should not take away from the fact that they are having a great deal of success right now and perhaps kudos to management who selected them.