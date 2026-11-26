The Toronto Maple Leafs have a William Nylander problem right now.

The star forward has been demoted to the third-line this month, despite still being on-pace to register more than 30 goals and 80 points. At 30 years-old, we all know the type of forward Nylander has become and there's no way to teach this old dog a new trick.

Those tricks that coaches have tried to teach him over the years are solid defense, fighting in the corner and not floating in the neutral zone, yet he continues to play like everything is good. But can you really blame him?

That effort secured him an eight-year contract worth $92M with a no-move-clause, so why would he change his ways? This isn't a hate-piece against Nylander because he's incredibly skilled and has scored some big goals in the playoffs, but when your back is up against the wall, is he really the player you think will help you win?

Over the past 10 years, he hasn't showed that he is. Neither has Mitch Marner, John Tavares or Auston Matthews, so trading Nylander at this point isn't a crazy thought at all, but instead is an essential piece to a rebuild.

However, as previously mentioned, Nylander doesn't have to waive his no-trade and can stay here as long as he wants, which is incredibly unfortunate. If the team was able to move him tomorrow, they would undoubtedly be able to secure a first-round pick and multiple assets that would help them now or in the future.

Nylander should waive his no-trade clause

It would essentially just be the Phil Kessel trade 10 years later and could help spark the Leafs and whoever he gets traded to in the right direction. Nylander is probaby a little more skilled than Kessel, but he's still that player who should be the first, second or third option on a Stanley Cup winning team. He needs his own version of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in front of him, who are true winners and superstars and needs to fall into the background.

When the Leafs traded Kessel, they secured Kasperi Kapanen, Scott Harrington, Nick Spaling, a 2016 first-round pick, and a 2016 third-round pick (James Greenway). That trade really only got them Kapanen, who was a useful player in Toronto, but it closed the Kessel chapter which was important.

The Leafs have too many old chapters open right now with players from the past and they need to rely on a new crop of players like Gavin McKenna, Easton Cowan and Kirill Marchenko to support Matthews.

If Leafs can find a solution with Nylander, his $11.5M contract is a very valuable asset, as there would be many teams lining up for his services. Toronto needs to take a few moves backward before they move forward and a Nylander trade would help that, so let's hope they can find a solution.