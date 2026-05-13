The Maple Leafs made the right call firing Craig Berube

The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally made a decision just about every fan can agree with.

On Wednesday morning, they announced that they have fired head coach Craig Berube. After two years on the job, the once Stanley Cup champion was seen as not the right fit for this team going forward and he paid the price.

General Manager John Chayka announced today that the club has parted ways with head coach Craig Berube pic.twitter.com/PJo8e9ATLW — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 13, 2026

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Craig Berube's tenure in Toronto was a failure

Craig Berube arrived in Toronto with a reputation for structure, accountability, and playoff credibility after winning in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues. But his tenure with the Leafs ultimately failed to deliver the breakthrough the organization was searching for. Hired to bring a harder edge and more disciplined identity to a talented core, Berube emphasized defensive responsibility and a more physical style of play throughout his time behind the bench. And it just didn't sit right.

There were stretches where the Leafs looked more committed defensively and more difficult to play against, but inconsistency and familiar playoff concerns continued to follow the team. Stars like Auston Matthews were shrunk down to being shutdown centers and the supporting cast was just a bunch of guys who can forecheck but do nothing with the puck.

As pressure mounted, questions surrounding the team’s offensive creativity, lineup decisions, and ability to respond in high-pressure moments became increasingly difficult to ignore. Despite high expectations and a roster built to contend, the Leafs were unable to take the kind of meaningful step forward management and fans demanded. Berube’s departure now signals another major shift for the franchise as the organization looks for answers following yet another disappointing ending to an era that once had some aspirations of bringing a Cup to Toronto.

Ultimately, there were concerns from the start and those who held those concerns were proven right. Berube's slow, physical style just doesn't fit with this roster or the mentality going forward and they were seen as one of the most dreadful watches in the league.

Now, new general manager John Chayka has a chance to put his own stamp on the team with his first hire before the puck drops on his first season. A clean slate.