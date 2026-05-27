The Maple Leafs could steal a former top-10 pick from the Blackhawks

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a crucial spot, as they must tune their roster to once again be in a competitive mode. However, the task of finding the right fit is both tall and dependent on the needs of the team.

There is one player who can boost the roster that is clearly anticipating a huge makeover, as well as a turn of fortunes for himself. That player is blueliner Kevin Korchinski from the Chicago Blackhawks, who was taken seventh overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Kevin Korchinski will be dangled in trades this summer according to off the record convos, per CHGO Blackhawks.



I believe the Blackhawks want to add a veteran dman and give Korchinski a fresh start.



Just remember KK couldn’t crack THIS Hawks lineup when making mock trades. pic.twitter.com/eDKBk4D1fr — Crash Dummy (@CrashDummy12x) May 21, 2026

Korchinski is still fairly fresh into the league at only 21-years-old, set to become 22 next month. He still has yet to find the groove he had, which eventually made him a top pick a few years ago. Although, to be fair, he's playing on a young Blackhawks team, led by another top pick in Connor Bedard.

In 13 games played at the NHL level this season, Korchinski was able to record only two points, both assists. He spent more time in the AHL for the Rockford IceHogs, where the 21-year-old put up 26 points (two goals, 24 assists) in 53 games played.

In the 2024-25 season, much was the same for Korchinski, where he was only able to, once again, put up two points. This time, a goal and an assist. He would then go on to record 27 points (three goals, 24 assists) in 56 games played for the IceHogs.

The past couple of seasons have been proof of a major decline compared to how he played for the WHL Seattle Thunderbirds before being drafted. In the 2021-22 campaign, Korchinski placed fourth in the WHL in points by a blueliner (65) and led all Thunderbirds' defencemen in that category.

In 2022-23, Korchinski was even more dominant, recording 73 points (11 goals, 62 assists), which once again led all Thunderbird blueliners and was good enough for sixth among WHL defencemen.

What could be the ask for a player like Korchinski?

As the tweet says, Korchinski could be exchanged for a veteran defenceman should the Blackhawks want to add more experience on their blueline. If this is the case, it would be a bargain considering the Leafs have a few veteran, experienced blueliners that could fit in Chicago.

For one, Jake McCabe was traded from the Blackhawks a few years ago, which could make a reunion possible and a way to get some money off the books. If the Leafs want to get more money off and change the blueline heavily, Morgan Rielly could be an option, should he waive his no-trade clause. The Leafs also have Brandon Carlo, who can be a piece to provide a bigger body on the Blackhawks.

Trading for Korchinski could be an easy task for GM John Chayka, seeing as the Blackhawks would ideally be eyeing more veteran blueliners to help the young squad in Chicago. As for the player himself, Korchinski might benefit from a change of scenery and move to a team looking to virtually start over and build a more competent lineup for future contention.