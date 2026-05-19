The Leafs would make a massive mistake trading for Vincent Trocheck

The Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers would like to forget this past season. Both teams were expected to be playoff contenders; however, they fell far short of expectations. Instead of making a run for the Cup, they were fighting for the first overall pick. These results have caused both teams to commit to retooling their roster. They are expected to be busy this summer, trying to fix their problems and make the team competitive for next season.

But reports are circulating that these two teams could come together on a trade. According to NHL insider Dan Dreger, the Leafs are interested in Rangers center Vincent Trocheck. This is not the first time that Trocheck has been brought up in trade rumors. Many believed he would be moved at the deadline, but the Rangers decided to hold onto him. While the Rangers are expected to shop him again this summer, the smart move for the Leafs is to stay away.

Why the Maple Leafs should avoid Vincent Trocheck

Despite all the off-ice noise, Trocheck was to put in a solid season. In 67 games, he recorded 16 goals and 37 assists for 53 points. While this is his lowest point total since the 2021-22 season, he did miss a month due to an upper-body injury. Had he not missed 15 games, he would likely have over 60 points this season. Sure, it's not as good as his 2023-24 season, but it's still the type of production you want from a top-six forward.

Now, sure, Trocheck would help lengthen the Leafs' lineup and take pressure off guys like Auston Matthews and William Nylander to score. But offense is not the main issue with this team; the defense is. This team allowed 3.60 goals per game, the second-worst in the league. They also only had one goaltender start 20 or more games and have a save percentage over .900%. The main focus of the Leafs should be defenseman and goaltending, not a forward on the wrong side of 30.

The Rangers are also expected to have a high price tag for Trocheck. At the trade deadline, they wanted a 1st round pick, an NHL-ready prospect, and another mid-round pick. While they will not be able to get that price this summer, they will get something close to it. They could easily get an NHL-ready prospect or a 1st-round pick for Trocheck. The Leafs are in no position to give up multiple futures for him. If it does not work, it could set the Leafs back even further.

Trocheck could also make the culture problem with the Leafs worse. Without question, the Leafs have one of the worst locker room cultures in the league. The only team that comes close is the Rangers, and Trocheck was part of the problem. During post-game press conferences, his body language and answers seemed like those of a person who had just given up. That is not the type of player to bring in when you're trying to improve the culture.

While Trocheck would make the Leafs' offense much more lethal, it is a bad use of their assets. It's a move where the risk is way more than the reward.