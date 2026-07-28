The hidden off-ice impact of John Chayka and Mats Sundin on the Maple Leafs

The vibe around the Toronto Maple Leafs quickly changed not long after the new front-office duo of John Chayka and Mats Sundin was hired.

Initially, an underwhelming opening press conference introducing the unexpected hires did not exude confidence in MLSE president Keith Pelley's choices to lead the organization. Yet, within days, the Maple Leafs won the NHL Draft Lottery, and the mood around the team shifted. Franchise icon Sundin's Cheshire cat-like grin became a meme that foreshadowed the positive momentum of the Leafs' offseason.

With just an 8.5% chance of winning the lottery coming in, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be selecting first in the 2026 NHL Draft 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Cs22fADYCB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 5, 2026

Toronto used the top pick to select Gavin McKenna. Both before and after the draft, Chayka was busy reshaping the Maple Leafs' roster, but the most important impact he and Sundin have made has nothing to do with their on-ice moves.

New Front Office is Changing How the Maple Leafs Operate

On a recent episode of the Toronto Sports Rush podcast, host Kyle Andrew and guest Pierre McGuire discussed the off-ice influence of the Leafs' new front office. McGuire had this to say about the Leafs' new management group. "I would say the biggest thing that they've addressed is the atmosphere around the group. The atmosphere around the group, I think, is a whole lot more healthy."

"The atmosphere around the group, I think, is a whole lot more healthy." Pierre McGuire on new Leafs' management

Later in the episode, McGuire noted the less-than-lukewarm initial reactions to the Chayka and Sundin hires, but commended the work the two have done during their first few months on the job. The former NHL executive believes the team will be improved next season.

Andrew added, "I think they've done so many of the things that have lacked from the management group of this franchise for the last, jeez, maybe a couple of decades. They've been fearless about turnover and where is there room for complaint there?" The results of those many "fearless" moves won't be known until the games get played, but there has been no lack of effort from Chayka and Sundin in reconstructing the Leafs.

While the on-ice moves get the attention, Chayka and Sundin have made many important, subtle moves to support their players. McGuire likes that Chayka brought in Daniel Alfredsson to help on the Leafs' bench. He called Alfredsson's addition to the staff "monumental," especially for young players like Easton Cowan and Gavin McKenna.

McGuire remarked how Alfredsson's experience as a player can help guide the two young players, having won a Calder Trophy himself during his career. "Daniel understood the components of how to compete as a young guy in the league. I think he's going to help those younger players that are part of the Leafs' foundation really improve and grow quickly."

Having Alfredsson and Sundin nearby will also help veteran stars Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Sundin and Matthews have many similarities: both first overall picks, both captains of the Maple Leafs. Alfredsson and Sundin can both be sounding boards for their fellow countryman, Nylander. Having been former NHL stars, they can also share their experiences with both Matthews and Nylander.

Chayka and Sundin have more than dipped their toe into the water during their first offseason with the Maple Leafs. They have not hesitated to make moves to better the team and the organization, both on and off the ice. Their quiet, less obvious, more discreet moves have been just as important as their bold player transactions.