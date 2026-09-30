The biggest winners and losers from the Maple Leafs’ season-opening loss

There was no shortage of storylines as the Toronto Maple Leafs opened their 2026-27 season against their long-time Original Six rival, the Montreal Canadiens, on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

On the eve of opening night, Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka made a blockbuster trade for Kirill Marchenko, and the former Columbus Blue Jacket arrived in Toronto just in time to play in the season opener. The game also marked the NHL debut of prized No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna, along with other big-name acquisitions such as Darren Raddysh and Sergei Bobrovsky.

With over half the roster changed from last season, Toronto lacked cohesion in many areas, resulting in the first home-opening loss of the Auston Matthews era (11 seasons). Who were the Maple Leafs' winners and losers in their 3-2 loss to the Canadiens?

The Winners: Who Shined for in the Maple Leafs Home Opener?

Kirill Marchenko

The Leafs' new addition was immediately plugged into the first line with Matthews. He flashed the game-breaking speed and ability that enticed Chayka to trade for him.

Marchenko finished with 4 shots on net and got off a couple of one-timers. He had an off-wing, hard drive to the net in the first period. Marchenko even laid out Montreal defenseman Noah Dobson with a clean open-ice hit in the second period. Considering his hectic couple of days leading up to the game, Marchenko displayed skills that should excite the Leafs and their fans.

Chris Tanev

Tanev playing over eighteen minutes and blocking three shots is good news for him and the Maple Leafs. The team's most reliable defenseman must remain healthy. He played his usual steady game. That's a great thing for the Leafs.

William Nylander

His goal less than a minute into the game was textbook Nylander. He ragged the puck in the offensive zone and tightroped the Montreal blue line. Then he cut around Selke winner Nick Suzuki, confidently skated to the top of the circle, and unleashed a bar-down wrist shot over Jakub Dobes' glove.

Then, late in the third period, with the Maple Leafs trailing by two, he received a pass from Easton Cowan and buried it behind Dobes, giving Toronto hope of a late comeback. It's only one game, but he looked free under new coach Jim Hiller.

The Losers: Where the Leafs Fell Short

William Nylander

Having the maligned Nylander under both categories is appropriate. For much of his time in Toronto, Nylander giveth and Nylander taketh away, and this game was no exception.

On Montreal's second goal by Zack Bolduc, Nylander made a very half-hearted poke check attempt on defenseman Mike Matheson as he cut in front of the Toronto net. Had Nylander played the body or been stronger on his stick, the goal would not have happened.

Darren Raddysh

It was a tough hometown debut for the GTA product. Perhaps it was first-game jitters playing for the Leafs, something he and his family have dreamed about.

Raddysh made a terrible turnover at the Maple Leafs' blue line that led to the Canadiens first goal. He had a second own-zone turnover with just under five minutes left in the first period. He completed the "bad turnover" trifecta on a Leafs' third-period power play. This came as Toronto's first unit looked threatening for the first time all game.

The Leafs' defenseman also screened goaltender Sergei Bobrosvksy on Montreal's third goal. Raddysh was a minus-two with only three shots on net. He also wasn't a threat on the power play.

Maple Leafs' power play

The Maple Leafs were 0-for-3 with the man advantage. They have the personnel, but they didn't threaten to score. That's to be expected with Marchenko just arriving and a very truncated preseason to work on it. The power play must be fixed before long. The Leafs need their power play to be a major weapon if they want to return to the playoffs.

Those With Big Gavin McKenna Expectations

It would not be fair to put McKenna here after his first NHL game, so we'll put the people with big expectations for the first overall pick here instead. McKenna underwhelmed in his first game as a Leaf.

He didn't see much time on the power play, and an errant pass in his own end led to the game-winning goal by Canadiens defenseman Alexandre Carrier's in the third period. McKenna didn't make any dazzling plays as he showed during the preseason. There will be nights like this during the 18-year-old's rookie year. The Leafs just hope there aren't very many.

There were some good signs from the Maple Leafs and their new look. They outshot the Canadiens, a rare occasion under Berube in 2025-26, and Dobes was strong in net for Montreal. Yet, there are many things to correct and not much time to practice in the busy, new 84-game schedule. Their next chance comes right away when the New York Islanders and Calder Trophy winner Matthew Schaefer come to town on Wednesday.