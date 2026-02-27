Something went hilariously wrong for the Maple Leafs vs. Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs are technically a hockey team. They play the sport of hockey in the National Hockey League and play a full 82 games during the regular season, and sometimes even get into the playoffs. But, on Thursday night against the Florida Panthers they did not look like a team that was driving towards a win.

Sure, we can dwell on the Leafs' 5-1 loss to the defending Stanley Cup champions and how their playoff odds are at an extreme low, dropping to just 2.6% on MoneyPuck, thanks to that brutal defeat. But that's more analysis than we will really do in this brief post. On Thursday night, the Leafs made a couple of insanely goofy plays so horrendous that you just have to laugh.

Leafs had more pratfalls than goals Thursday night vs. Panthers

It might be the only bit of joy we have gotten from this Leafs team this season. Like, just look at how much physical comedy there was in one little clip of the game:

It all started with Dakota Joshua chaotically colliding with a Panthers defenseman on the forecheck, as he attempted to provide some pressure and not let the opposing team breakout. And then as Sam Bennett weaved his way through the neutral zone, Nicolas Roy looked like he was panicking just a little tiny bit, sprawling out multiple times to just try and get in the Panthers center's way.

And then the laughs started.

Morgan Rielly slips and falls just at the sight of Bennett crossing the blue line and before he could get back on his feet, his partner Brandon Carlo tripped while trying to get back in time and skating backwards, and then falls just as the Panthers were putting the puck past Joseph Woll. It is honestly hilarious.

Luckily, the goal was called back due to the Panthers being offside and they weren't victims to this lowlight reel ending in an actual goal scored in the National Hockey League.

The comedy theatrics were all throughout the game, though.

William Nylander just wanted his stick but instead he took Anton Lundell for a ride 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/jIwMnZiLXT — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 27, 2026

Before the non-goal that could've haunted Morgan Rielly for the rest of his life, William Nylander and Anton Lundell combined to entertain the audience further, as the Panthers center was laying down on Nylander's stick and just sliding around like a newborn baby on a blanket.

It was just a night full of laughs and laughs and laughs. We can't even really be sad about this team anymore. They're more a tragic comedy than anything we should take seriously as a hockey team trying to get better and win hockey games.

Maybe the laughs will continue as the Leafs are back home for the first time since the Winter Olympics on Saturday, hosting the Ottawa Senators.