Should the Maple Leafs target 2-time Stanley Cup champion to fix offense?

The Nashville Predators continue to struggle early this season, and general manager Barry Trotz hasn’t been shy about saying they need more from their roster and that everything is on the table. One name that has quickly become the centre of speculation is Steven Stamkos, who could be an intriguing option for a team looking to shake things up. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have battled major inconsistencies in their secondary scoring, relying heavily on William Nylander and John Tavares to carry the offensive load. With the Leafs seeking stability, leadership, and scoring depth, the idea of Stamkos returning home to Toronto suddenly feels more realistic and more fascinating than ever.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have spent the early part of the 2025-26 season searching for identity, consistency, and another reliable offensive threat. With injuries, depth issues, and ongoing questions surrounding their top-six chemistry, the idea of adding a proven scorer continues to surface.

Why Stamkos still matters

Even in the later years of his career, Stamkos remains a dangerous scorer. His shot is still elite, his hockey IQ is still high-end, and he continues to produce at even strength and on the power play. Over the past few seasons, he has remained a consistent offensive force, hovering around 30 goals.

For a Leafs team struggling with secondary scoring, Stamkos immediately addresses a need. He is someone who can play both center and wing, slide into the top-six, and provide the scoring punch Toronto has lacked without Mitch Marner. Toronto’s power play, once one of the league’s most feared units, has dipped, and Stamkos’ one-timer on the left flank could instantly revive it.

Moreover, adding a veteran with a championship pedigree would bring something Toronto hasn’t had enough of: experienced, vocal leadership from someone who has actually won.

The fit in Toronto’s lineup

If added, Stamkos would likely slot into the second line with Tavares and Cowan or Nylander, depending on Craig Berube’s combinations. His presence would: Give the Leafs another legitimate finisher. Take pressure off Matthews to drive every offensive push. Strengthen both the first and second power-play units. Add playoff-tested experience to a young forward group.

With Matthews, Nylander, Knies, and Cowan forming the present and future core, Stamkos becomes the bridge between high-end veteran talent and emerging star power.

The risk factor

Targeting Stamkos isn’t without its concerns.

He’s older, and acquiring him likely requires giving up roster players, picks, or prospects, something Toronto doesn’t have much of. With the Leafs lacking draft capital and young talent, every move has to be calculated.

There’s also the question of whether Stamkos would waive for Toronto and whether he fits the long-term picture. He is no longer a franchise centrepiece, and his contract carries real cap implications.

Is now the right time for Toronto?

This is the toughest part.

Toronto is in a “win-now but also protect what's left of the future” position. Brad Treliving can’t afford to swing blindly, especially considering how much the team already leans on its star players. However, if the Maple Leafs believe the core can contend this season, adding Stamkos could be the kind of spark that changes the entire tone of the lineup.

With the Eastern Conference tightening and the Leafs battling inconsistency, a veteran scorer with leadership, championship experience, and elite skill is exactly the type of player who can shift momentum.

Final verdict: Should the Leafs try?

Yes, however, the price would have to be reasonable.

The Leafs should absolutely explore targeting Steven Stamkos. He solves immediate needs: scoring, power-play production, leadership, and top-six stability. He elevates the roster in ways few players can. But Toronto must avoid sacrificing its already thin future for a short-term gamble.

If Nashville is willing to negotiate at a fair cost and Stamkos is open to a move, Brad Treliving owes it to this roster to make the call.

Stamkos won’t fix everything, but he might be exactly the piece that pushes Toronto over the edge at the right time.